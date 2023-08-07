New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482948/?utm_source=GNW



3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, industrial, telecommunication, automotive, military & aerospace, and medical device industries. The global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $81.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for miniaturized IoT based devices, emergence of 5G technologies, and the widespread use of high-end computation, servers, and data centers.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market by packaging technology, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Packaging Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• 3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging (WLCSP)

• 3D Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

• 2.5D



3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Logic

• Imaging & Optoelectronics

• Memory

• MEMS/Sensors

• LED

• Others



3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Telecommunications

• Automotive

• Military & Aerospace

• Medical Devices

• Others



3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging companies profiled in this report include-

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

• Samsung Electronics

• Toshiba

• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

• Amkor Technology

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the MEMS/sensor segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of 2.5D and 3D IC packaging in advanced MEMS and miniaturized sensors, such as microphones, accelerometers, gyroscopes, digital compasses, inertial modules, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, and smart sensors.

• Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing adoption of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging based innovative memories, such as double-data-rate (DDR) DRAM and flash memory in the electronic devices, like smartphones and tablets.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the huge adoption of electronic gadgets among increasing population, growing demand for ICs from the telecommunication and automotive industries, and the presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Features of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market

• Market Size Estimates: 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market size by various segments, such as by packaging technology, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different packaging technologies, applications, end use industries, and regions for the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

