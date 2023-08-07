Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Set to Soar Past USD 605.8 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Carbonated Soft Drinks market size is expected to reach USD 605.8 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing population and urbanization, aggressive marketing and promotional campaigns by beverage companies, a wide variety of flavors and formulations catering to diverse consumer preferences, convenience and availability of carbonated soft drinks in retail stores, supermarkets, and vending machines, continuous product innovation and introduction of new flavors and packaging formats, are fueling the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbonated Soft Drinks Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 65

Figures -75

A carbonated soft drink (CSD) is a type of beverage that contains carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas is dissolved in the water, giving the drink its fizzy or sparkling texture. CSDs are typically sweetened with sugar or artificial sweeteners, and they may also contain flavorings, such as fruit juices or artificial flavors.

Prominent Players in Carbonated Soft Drinks Market

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Keurig Dr Pepper

Asahi Group Holdings

Suntory Holdings

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Nestlé

Aujan Industries

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Pepsi Bottling Group

The Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Asahi Soft Drinks

Suntory Beverage & Food

The National Beverage Company

The Jones Soda Company

Sparkling Ice Beverages

Hint Water

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



432.6 Billion 2030 Value Projection



605.8 Billion CAGR 4.3% Segments Covered















Flavour Cola, Lemon, Lime, Orange







Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online retail & D2C, Convenience stores, Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Cola Flavour Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cola dominated the global online market as the popularity of cola is attributed to its widespread availability, strong brand presence, and long-established consumer preference. Brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi have been instrumental in promoting cola as a flagship flavor.

Retail Segment is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, retail segment spas are the leading segment as they offer a wide range of beverage options, including various flavors and packaging formats. The convenience of purchasing carbonated soft drinks in retail stores and the extensive distribution network contribute to the segment's growth. Brands invest heavily in marketing and promotional activities to increase visibility and shelf space in retail outlets, further driving sales.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Base

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a large consumer base. The region has a long-established consumer base for carbonated soft drinks, and aggressive marketing and distribution networks contribute to its dominance. Additionally, North America has been at the forefront of introducing new flavors and product innovations, further driving market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Carbonated Soft Drinks market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Carbonated Soft Drinks.

Key Developments in Carbonated Soft Drinks Market

On February 8, 2023, PepsiCo announced that it had agreed to acquire SodaStream International for $3.2 billion. SodaStream is a leading manufacturer of home carbonation systems, and its acquisition by PepsiCo will give the company a stronger position in the growing market for at-home carbonated beverages.

On March 1, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper announced that it had agreed to acquire Core Hydration for $525 million. Core Hydration is a leading manufacturer of sparkling water with electrolytes, and its acquisition by Keurig Dr Pepper will give the company a stronger position in the growing market for functional beverages.

Key Questions Answered in Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

