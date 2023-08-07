Genius Group Announces Record Date for Spinoff

SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces the timeline, record date and share distribution date for the spinoff of Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd (“ERL”).



On August 1, 2023, the Singapore High Court approved the spinoff of ERL from Genius Group, with a capital reduction and share distribution to all Genius Group shareholders at the record date of US$38,380,873 in the form of restricted ordinary shares in ERL, pursuant to a private placement transaction exempt from registration under the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ERL is currently listed as a public company on the main board of MERJ Exchange in the Seychelles. Genius Group has now commenced the process to transfer ERL to the Upstream, a new non-US MERJ Exchange market. This process is anticipated to be completed within 30-45 days.

Genius Group has set the record date for a full share count of its shares for the purpose of the distribution as August 31, 2023.

Shareholders who hold shares of Genius Group on the record date (ie. Shares purchased and held 2 days or more prior to August 31, 2023) will be entitled to receive an equal proportion of the total shares in Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd to be distributed at the share distribution date. The exact per share rate will be announced to shareholders soon after the record date.

Genius Group has set the share distribution date of ERL on or about September 29, 2023. All shareholders entitled to the distribution will be notified in September 2023. All shareholders will receive restricted shares in ERL, which may be eligible for removal of restrictions and traded on Upstream six months after the share distribution date, if certain requirements are met.

Following the share distribution, shares of Genius Group and ERL will trade as securities of two separate public companies, with Genius Group dual listed on NYSE American and Upstream (Ticker: GNS), and ERL listed on Upstream (Ticker: ERL).

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.5 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

About Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd

Entrepreneur Resorts is a public listed company on the Main Board of the MERJ Exchange (ticker: ERL) that is a leading group of resorts, retreats and co-working cafes for entrepreneurs. The company owns entrepreneur resorts in Bali and South Africa which run entrepreneur retreats and workshops. It also owns Genius Café, an entrepreneur beach club in Bali, and Genius Central, an entrepreneur coworking hub in Singapore.

