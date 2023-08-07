Sisecam Reported Investments of TRY 7.1 Billion in the First Half of 2023

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam is actively pursuing global growth with its production operations spanning 14 countries on four continents and sales in over 150 countries. Sisecam recorded consolidated net sales of TRY 58 Billion (USD 2.9 Billion) in the first half of 2023. The share of Sisecam’s international sales accounted for 64% of its total sales. For the first half of the year, Sisecam posted total investments of TRY 7.1 Billion (USD 357 Million) and The Company’s exports reached USD 560 Million in the same period.



Sisecam announced its financial results for the first half-year of 2023. Sisecam's consolidated net sales totaled TRY 58 Billion (USD 2.9 Billion) in the period. The Company’s international sales – comprising the total of exports made from Türkiye and sales from out of Türkiye production – accounted for 64% of its consolidated sales. Sisecam's total investment in the first half of the year amounted to TRY 7.1 Billion (USD 357 Million). Its exports totaled USD 560 Million. In the first half of the year Sisecam produced 2.5 million tons of glass, 2.3 million tons of soda ash, and 1.8 million tons of industrial raw materials.

Sisecam’s CEO Görkem Elverici made the following statement regarding Sisecam's financial results for the first half-year of 2023: "While the business world continues to struggle with ongoing economic and geopolitical risks on a global scale, Sisecam is forging ahead on its growth journey. We are driven by our ability to adapt swiftly to an ever-evolving market environment along with our transformation efforts and data-driven decision-making approach. Sisecam differentiates from the competition with its use of smart technology and its highly skilled human resources. We are continuously developing by capitalizing on the unique experience we have acquired as a well-established global industrial enterprise of 88 years. We move forward on our development journey with promising investments that support our goal of ranking among the world's top manufacturers in our core business areas.”

Technology-driven growth

Sisecam, conducting its operations spread over a wide geography with a holistic digitalization and operational excellence approach, proceeded with its investment program in the second quarter of 2023.

Having made its first investment outside of Türkiye in Georgia in 1997, Sisecam completed cold repairs on its second glass packaging furnace in the country this year. This EUR 20 Million investment also equipped the furnace with new technologies. The furnace, which was fired in June, expanded the in-country glass production capacity of Sisecam, Georgia's sole glass producer, by 25%. Sisecam's 75,000-ton annual capacity and advanced technology capabilities are aimed at responding more quickly to the glass packaging demands of both Georgia and neighboring countries.

Undersigning sustainability

Placing sustainability at the center of its business model, Sisecam is taking major steps to protect the planet, empower society and transform life. In June, Sisecam signed the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to help ensure that women can take part in economic life across all industries and at all levels. Becoming a signatory to the WEPs will enable Sisecam to further emphasize the importance of gender equality for its entire ecosystem and to use its power of influence to make a difference.

A highly prestigious award

Sisecam sees success as a holistic development approach that benefits all its stakeholders and industries in addition to enabling financial growth. Sisecam's contributions and support to these ends are frequently recognized with international awards. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Chairman and Executive Member of the Sisecam Board of Directors, was named the 'Glass Person of the Year 2023' by the Phoenix Award Committee for his contributions to the development of the global glass industry. Since 1971, this coveted award, one of the most prestigious of the glass industry, has been presented to scientists, designers, engineers, and businesspeople who have supported and led the development of glass in key fields, such as R&D, product design and engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sales.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda ash producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Turkey.

Sisecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Sisecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 88 years of experience and more than 24,000 employees, Sisecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Sisecam is moving forward on its growth journey powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.

www.sisecam.com.tr/en

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c399549a-2fd9-437f-bd62-8f2fe142a8dc