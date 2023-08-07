New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Electronic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482946/?utm_source=GNW



Power Electronic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global power electronic market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, ICT (information and communications technology), and aerospace & defense markets. The global power electronic market is expected to reach an estimated $36.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, rising demand in the field of power infrastructure and energy-efficient battery-power portable devices, along with increasing inclination towards industry 4.0 across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Power Electronic Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global power electronic market by type, material, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Power Electronic Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Power Module

• Power Discrete

• Power IC



Power Electronic Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Silicon Carbide

• Sapphire

• Gallium Nitride

• Silicon

• Others



Power Electronic Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive & Transportation

• ICT (Information and Communications Technology)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others



Power Electronic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Power Electronic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies power electronic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the power electronic companies profiled in this report include.

• Fuji Electric

• Toshiba

• ABB Group

• Microsemi

• Mitsubishi

• Infineon Technologies

• Rockwell Automation

• Renesas Electronics

• Texas Instruments

• STMicroelectronics

Power Electronic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that power module will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because of rising demand for innovative power modules along with increasing need for efficient power systems significantly owing to growing awareness towards renewable energy sources and various initiatives taken by the government to promote this energy sources.

• Within this market, consumer electronics segment will remain the largest segment due to rising number of consumer electronics manufacturers along with increasing adoption of advanced technology-based products across the globe.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, growing demand for power modules, and rising focus on renewable power sources across various end use industries of this region.

Features of the Power Electronic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Power electronic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Power electronic market size by various segments, such as by type, material, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Power electronic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, material, end use industry, and regions for the power electronic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the power electronic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the power electronic market size?

Answer: The global power electronic market is expected to reach an estimated $36.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for power electronic market?

Answer: The global power electronic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the power electronic market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, rising demand in the field of power infrastructure, and energy-efficient battery-power portable devices, along with increasing inclination towards industry 4.0 across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for power electronic market?

Answer: The future of the global power electronic market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, ICT (information and communications technology), and aerospace & defense markets.

Q5. Who are the key power electronic companies?



Answer: Some of the key power electronic companies are as follows:

• Fuji Electric

• Toshiba

• ABB Group

• Microsemi

• Mitsubishi

• Infineon Technologies

• Rockwell Automation

• Renesas Electronics

• Texas Instruments

• STMicroelectronics

Q6. Which power electronic segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that power module will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because of rising demand for innovative power modules along with increasing need for efficient power systems significantly owing to growing awareness towards renewable energy sources and various initiatives taken by the government to promote this energy sources.

Q7. In power electronic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, growing demand for power modules, and rising focus on renewable power sources across various end use industries of this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global power electronic market by type (power module, power discrete, and power IC), material (silicon carbide, sapphire, gallium nitride, silicon, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, ICT (information and communications technology), aerospace & defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



