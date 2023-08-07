Global BioImaging Technologies Report 2023: Influencer Market Insights, World Market Trajectories, and Key Competitors' Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BioImaging Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global BioImaging Technologies Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for BioImaging Technologies estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Molecular segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The BioImaging Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.

Market Scope

This comprehensive report examines the global BioImaging Technologies market across various geographic regions, including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

It presents an in-depth analysis of the recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, providing valuable insights into the annual sales in US$ Million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region.

The report also includes a historic review, covering the years 2014 through 2021, and a 16-year perspective that showcases the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Moreover, the analysis is segmented into specific areas, such as Medical, Molecular, Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers, enabling a thorough understanding of the market dynamics within each sector. The data presented in this report serves as a reliable reference for understanding the growth trajectory and potential opportunities in the BioImaging Technologies market from 2014 through 2030.

Market Overview





Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

BioImaging Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)

BioClinica

Bracco Imaging SpA

Digirad Corporation

Esaote SpA

Fonar Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Medtronic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Positron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzieg4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment