BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Ahti Paananen



This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:

Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 5 December 2022





____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Paananen Ahti

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230803192300_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,836 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,836 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR

Contact information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

040 708 0307

ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi