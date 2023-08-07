BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Ahti Paananen
This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:
- Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 5 December 2022
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Paananen Ahti
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230803192300_8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,836 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,836 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR
Contact information:
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
040 708 0307
ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi