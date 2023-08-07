BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jarmo Halonen



This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:

Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 24 and 25 November 2022

Discposal of shares on 22 December 2022

Subscription of shares in share issues on 21 and 29 June 2023





____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Halonen Jarmo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230804145820_11

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-24

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 751 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 751 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-25

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 843 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 599 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,442 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-22

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 1.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 650 Unit price: 1.195 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,250 Volume weighted average price: 1.1974 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,191 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,191 Volume weighted average price: 0.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,600 Unit price: 0.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 6,400 Unit price: 0.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.55 EUR

Contact information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

040 708 0307

ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi