BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jarmo Halonen
This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:
- Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 24 and 25 November 2022
- Discposal of shares on 22 December 2022
- Subscription of shares in share issues on 21 and 29 June 2023
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Halonen Jarmo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230804145820_11
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-24
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 751 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 751 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 843 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
(2): Volume: 599 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,442 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-22
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 1.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 650 Unit price: 1.195 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,250 Volume weighted average price: 1.1974 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,191 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,191 Volume weighted average price: 0.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,600 Unit price: 0.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 6,400 Unit price: 0.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.55 EUR
Contact information:
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
040 708 0307
ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi