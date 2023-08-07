BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Jalovaara
This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:
- Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 5 December 2022
- Subscription of shares with warrants (TO2) 29 May 2023
- Subscription of shares in share issue on 26 June 2023
- Received shares without consideration on 11 July 2023 (directed share issue without consideration, release 7 June 2023)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jalovaara Pekka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230803191449_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,925 Unit price: 0.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,925 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,925 Unit price: 0.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,925 Volume weighted average price: 0.65 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,200 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,020 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 11,220 Volume weighted average price: 0.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-07-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description: Received shares without consideration on 11 July 2023 (directed share issue without consideration, release 7 June 2023)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 385 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 385 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________
Contact information:
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
040 708 0307
ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi