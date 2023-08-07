BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Jalovaara

This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:

Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 5 December 2022

Subscription of shares with warrants (TO2) 29 May 2023

Subscription of shares in share issue on 26 June 2023

Received shares without consideration on 11 July 2023 (directed share issue without consideration, release 7 June 2023)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jalovaara Pekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230803191449_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,925 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,925 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,925 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,925 Volume weighted average price: 0.65 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,200 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,020 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 11,220 Volume weighted average price: 0.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-07-11

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description: Received shares without consideration on 11 July 2023 (directed share issue without consideration, release 7 June 2023)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 385 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 385 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

____________________________________________

Contact information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

040 708 0307

ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi