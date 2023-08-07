BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Jalovaara

| Source: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

Oulu, FINLAND

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, management transactions, 7 August 2023 at 16.00 (EEST)

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Jalovaara

This Company announcement contains information on the following management transactions:

  • Subscription of shares with warrants (TO1) 5 December 2022
  • Subscription of shares with warrants (TO2) 29 May 2023
  • Subscription of shares in share issue on 26 June 2023
  • Received shares without consideration on 11 July 2023 (directed share issue without consideration, release 7 June 2023)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jalovaara Pekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20230803191449_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,925 Unit price: 0.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,925 Volume weighted average price: 0.92 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,925 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,925 Volume weighted average price: 0.65 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,200 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,020 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 11,220 Volume weighted average price: 0.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-07-11

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description: Received shares without consideration on 11 July 2023 (directed share issue without consideration, release 7 June 2023)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 385 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 385 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

____________________________________________

Contact information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
040 708 0307
ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi