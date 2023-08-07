CDSG UPDATE ON CORPORATE ACTION

Las Vegas, NV., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce that China Dongsheng International Inc (CDSG) on August 5th, 2023, submitted its Form 10-12G to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the 1934 Act).



The Form 10 filing provides information on the company’s strategy and its historical financial data. Upon its effectiveness, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the 1934 Act, which will include quarterly, annual and current reports, as well as proxy statements, to be filed with the SEC.

"We are confident the Company’s proposed registration with the SEC will provide a number of benefits to the Company and its shareholders, including greater liquidity for its stock, amplified visibility and enhanced access to the capital markets," said Harp Sangha, Chairman of CDSG. “We believe that through our recent geologic work CDSG has uncovered several top-tier Lithium finds and optimizing corporate effectiveness will allow us to help further our exceptional battery-metal projects.”

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman harp@titanlithiuminc.com

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the

forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.