Smart for Life Recaps Significant Events Year-to-Date

MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) ("Smart for Life" or the "Company"), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, is releasing a recap of the Company's activities year-to-date.



“Given all of the significant events that have occurred with our company since the beginning of the year, we thought it beneficial to recap those events for our shareholders and those considering becoming shareholders,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s CEO. “We believe our proactive Buy and Build strategy is working, as we have now completed five major acquisitions since our formation. With recognizable brands, industry-leading products, loyal customers, and a full range of world-class service offerings, Smart for Life is positioned to bring health and wellness to customers around the world.”

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

