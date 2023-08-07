Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar – Winner of The Great Clam Chowder Cook-Off In Newport, Rhode Island

Sarasota, Florida, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Restaurant on South Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida, since 1979, Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar is proud to announce that its famous clam chowder recently won the Great Clam Chowder Cook-off in Newport, Rhode Island, and earned the title “Best Clam Chowder in the World.”

With several other accolades and acclaimed recognition by industry and seafood experts, this latest achievement by Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar for its clam chowder is a testament to the restaurant’s dedication to offering its customers high-quality, delicious, and sustainable seafood that has been sourced responsibly to ensure the longevity of ocean ecosystems.

A spokesperson for Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar said, “Steeped in a rich, creamy broth, brimming with succulent clams, and seasoned to perfection, this clam chowder is a testament to Captain Curt’s unwavering commitment to serving world-class seafood. By choosing Captain Curt’s, our patrons are indulging in a delicious seafood feast and supporting a business that cares about the environment.”

Award-Winning Seafood

Positioned at the south entrance of Siesta Key, Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar is a Seafood Restaurant in Sarasota that offers customers an experience that encapsulates the relaxed island lifestyle, tantalizing flavors, sights, and sounds of Siesta Key, Florida.

With its long-standing presence, Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar has consistently served the community with top-quality seafood dishes, including its award-winning clam chowder and a diverse menu with the freshest seafood selections. The welcoming, nautical-themed interior of the restaurant, combined with the friendly staff, creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for all types of gatherings.

The restaurant’s menu is brimming with dishes made from high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients, ensuring an authentic experience of the island’s traditional seafood cuisine. Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar strives to source the finest quality proteins possible and ensures that fresh, local, and traceable are always at the top of its priority list.

Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar’s award-winning clam chowder is a must-try for seafood lovers. This world-renowned dish, loaded with succulent clams and a special blend of herbs, won first place at the prestigious Great Chowder Cook-off in Newport, Rhode Island, putting the restaurant on the global culinary map.

Beyond clam chowder, seafood enthusiasts can look forward to an extensive array of options, including fresh catch of the day, succulent oysters, mouth-watering crabs, and juicy shrimp. Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar offers a selection of other dishes for the non-seafood lover, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

An Experience of Siesta Key Florida

Along with delivering a delicious menu including fresh local seafood, sandwiches, lunch, and dinner, that caters to every budget and offers customers both casual as well as higher-end products, such as crab legs, premium fresh fish, and high-quality raw oysters that are presented in a relaxed old Florida way, Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar has a family fun atmosphere, full bar, and indoor and outdoor dining options that attract visitors from all over the world.

Customers can enjoy live music, try real fruit daiquiris, daiquiris to go, tropical drinks, and local craft beer selections. Committed to providing all its customers with a memorable experience, the Seafood Restaurant, Siesta Key, Florida, additionally offers an oyster bar, bar, live music, live entertainment, a coffee shop, and souvenir shopping at the gift shop.

Some of the key features that make Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar different include:

Family Owned and Operated since 1994

World Famous Clam Chowder winner of the Great Chowder Cook-Off

Largest Outdoor dining on the key under two giant tiki huts

Captain Curt’s Gift Shop with souvenirs and beach essentials

Directly across from one of the best beaches in the world

Fair portions, fair prices.

Commitment to sourcing seafood and beverage products that are a cut above, supporting local producers whenever possible.

Casual Dining with High Quality Fresh Local Seafood

Old Florida Style Dining

Loved by everyone: Locals, Vacationers, Old, Young, and Full Families.

More information

To find out more about Captain Curt’s Crab & Oyster Bar and its clam chowder’s recent success at the Great Clam Chowder Cook-off in Newport, Rhode Island, please visit the website at https://www.captaincurts.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/captain-curts-crab-oyster-bar-winner-of-the-great-clam-chowder-cook-off-in-newport-rhode-island/