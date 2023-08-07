Body Contour Tech: Endodontic Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.55 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endodontic Devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, growing global geriatric population, rising awareness about oral health and dental care, technological advancements in endodontic devices, expanding adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the trend of dental tourism in emerging economies, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the rise in the number of dental clinics and practitioners, increasing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, the focus of manufacturers on product innovation and R&D are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Endodontic Devices market, increasing adoption of digital dentistry and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology, growing preference for nickel-titanium (NiTi) rotary instruments in root canal treatments, rising demand for single-use and disposable endodontic instruments for infection control, integration of advanced imaging technologies like cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) for precise diagnosis and treatment planning, the emergence of regenerative endodontics as a promising treatment approach, the use of bioceramic materials for root canal fillings, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An endodontic device is a tool or instrument used in endodontics, a branch of dentistry that deals with the root canal system of teeth. Endodontic devices are used to clean, shape, and fill the root canals of teeth, as well as to seal the apical foramen (the opening at the end of the root canal).

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



1.8 Billion 2030 Value Projection



2.55 Billion CAGR 4.3% Segments Covered















Devices Instruments (apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers, handpieces, endodontic lasers, machine-assisted obturation systems, others), Endodontic consumables (access preparation, shaping & cleaning, obturation)



End use Dental hospitals, Dental clinics, dental academics & research institutes











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Endodontic Instruments Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Endodontic Instruments dominated the global online market as these include various hand instruments and rotary files used in root canal treatments. Endodontic instruments are essential tools for shaping and cleaning the root canals, and they have been widely adopted by dental professionals for decades.

Root canal are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Root canal are the leading segment due to the growing awareness about the importance of oral health and the availability of dental treatments has led to a rise in the number of patients seeking root canal treatments.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region is at the forefront of dental research and technological innovations. The presence of leading dental device manufacturers and research institutions drives the development and adoption of advanced endodontic devices.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Endodontic Devices market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Endodontic Devices.

Key Developments in Endodontic Devices Market

On January 17, 2023, Dentsply Sirona announced that it had agreed to acquire KaVo Kerr for $1.9 billion. KaVo Kerr is a leading provider of endodontic devices, and its acquisition by Dentsply Sirona will give the company a stronger position in the endodontic devices market.

On February 25, 2023, Micro-Mega announced that it had agreed to acquire Sybron Endodontics for $200 million. Sybron Endodontics is a leading provider of endodontic devices, and its acquisition by Micro-Mega will give the company a stronger position in the endodontic devices market.

Key Questions Answered in Endodontic Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

