Hinge Managing Partner Makes Way for New Leadership

Reston, VA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge managing partner Lee Frederiksen, PhD, has announced his retirement on August 7, 2023. His work over the past 15 years saw the transformation of Hinge from a graphic design boutique firm into a pioneer of research-driven marketing and branding for the professional services. Under his leadership, Hinge studied more than 40,000 professional service firms and their clients. These ongoing studies have influenced practice, marketing, and business development executives throughout the industry. Frequently referenced by journalists, academics, associations, and businesses, the studies continually inform the programs Hinge delivers to accelerate client firms’ rise to prominence and growth.

Lee’s retirement brings to a close a remarkable 48-year career that includes academic tenure at Virginia Tech, leading a regional management consulting practice at Ernst & Young, founding a company that won SBIR grants from the National Institutes of Health and sold over one million pocket-size behavioral change devices, and being named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

“Lee’s generous spirit of innovation has helped many professional service firms leapfrog bigger competitors with deeper pockets,” said Hinge senior partner Elizabeth Harr. “By bridging the worlds of behavioral science and marketing, he has elevated the industry’s practices and the results firms can expect when they implement what’s proven by research to work. Our entire team feels privileged to have worked with and learned from Lee.”

Lee will remain a Hinge shareholder and take on an advisory role in key research initiatives. To prepare for Lee’s retirement, former business development director Joe Pope was promoted to partner in June of 2022. The firm will continue to be led by managing partners Harr, Karl Feldman, and Aaron Taylor.

“I’m retiring at a time when Hinge is in a strong position to continue its upward trajectory,” said Lee. “Our decision to focus on and make research the engine of our programs and services was clearly the right one for Hinge and an industry that was previously underserved. I’m proud of the business we are today and the impact we’ve made, thanks to the collective efforts of the most talented, committed team I’ve worked with.”

Lee holds a doctoral degree in behavioral psychology from Ohio University, where he became an active researcher in the emerging fields of organizational behavior management. He is the author or co-author of nine books, including the just-released The Visible Expert Revolution: How to Turn Ordinary Experts into Thought Leaders, Rainmakers and Industry Superstars.

