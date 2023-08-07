New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dye and Pigment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482945/?utm_source=GNW



Dye and Pigment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global dye and pigment market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, paint & coating, plastic, leather, paper, construction, and printing ink markets. The global dye and pigment market is expected to reach an estimated $47.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing consumer awareness on the side-effects of inorganic pigments, rising demand for high-performance pigments (HPP) across various end use industries, along with increasing environmental concerns to change the policy around the globe.



Dye and Pigment Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global dye and pigment market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Dye and Pigment Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Dyes

o Reactive Dyes

o Disperse Dyes

o VAT Dyes

o Direct Dyes

o Acid Dyes

o Others

• Pigments

o Titanium Oxide

o Inorganic Pigments

o Organic Pigments



Dye and Pigment Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Textiles

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Leather

• Papers

• Construction

• Printing Inks

• Others



Dye and Pigment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Dye and Pigment Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dye and pigment companies cater toincreasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dye and pigment companies profiled in this report include:

• BASF

• Clariant

• Sudharshan Chemical Industries

• Huntsman

• Kiri Industries

• Kronos Worldwide

• Lanxess

• Tronox

• DIC Corporation

Dye and Pigment Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that reactive dyes will remain the largest segment over the forecast period owing to its availability in various colors along with growing demand of these dyes as wool and nylon colorants.

• Within this market, paints & coatings segment will remain the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing construction and infrastructure activities and growing demand of decorative and architectural coatings across the globe.

• APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising textile industry in China and India, and availability of a cheap labor force and raw material in the region.

Features of the Dye and Pigment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Dye and pigment market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Dye and pigment market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Dye and pigment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the dye and pigment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the dye and pigment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the dye and pigment market size?

Answer: The global dye and pigment market is expected to reach an estimated $47.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for dye and pigment market?

Answer: The global dye and pigment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the dye and pigment market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing consumer awareness on the side-effects of inorganic pigments, rising demand for high-performance pigments (HPP) across various end use industries, along with increasing environmental concerns to change the policy around the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for dye and pigment market?

Answer: The future of the global dye and pigment market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, paint & coating, plastic, leather, paper, construction, and printing ink markets.

Q6. Which dye and pigment segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that reactive dyes will remain the largest segment over the forecast period owing to its availability in various colors along with growing demand of these dyes as wool and nylon colorants.

Q7. In dye and pigment market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising textile industry in China and India, and availability of a cheap labor force and raw material in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global dye and pigment market by type (dyes (reactive dyes, disperse dyes, VAT dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes, and others) and pigments (titanium oxide, inorganic oxide, and organic pigments)), application (textiles, paints & coatings, plastics, leather, papers, construction, printing inks, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



