Underfloor Heating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global underfloor heating market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The global underfloor heating market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing need for cost-effective solutions, which ensure comfort and flexibility, increasing demand for energy-efficient and IoT based heating systems, and expansion of refurbishment activities in developing regions.



Underfloor Heating Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global underfloor heating market by product, installation, application, and region, as follows:



Underfloor Heating Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hydronic

• Electric



Underfloor Heating Market by Installation [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation



Underfloor Heating Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



Underfloor Heating Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Underfloor Heating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, underfloor heating companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the underfloor heating companies profiled in this report include-

• Uponor

• Resideo Technologies

• nVent Electric

• Warmup

• Rehau

• Emerson Electric

• Robert Bosch

Underfloor Heating Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the electric segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing application of these heating systems in the residential as well as commercial space owing to their less installation expense, minimal space requirement, and quick response time.

• Residential is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing number of remodeling projects at home as they provide comfort, energy efficiency, design flexibility, zoning capabilities, and better indoor air quality.

• Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing inclination towards energy-efficient buildings and the presence of regulations that encourage the installation of underfloor heating in the region.

Features of the Underfloor Heating Market

• Market Size Estimates: Underfloor heating market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Underfloor heating market size by various segments, such as by product, installation, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Underfloor heating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, installations, applications, and regions for the underfloor heating market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the underfloor heating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the underfloor heating market size?

Answer: The global underfloor heating market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for underfloor heating market?

Answer: The global underfloor heating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the underfloor heating market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing need for cost-effective solutions, which ensures comfort and flexibility, increasing demand for energy-efficient and IoT based heating systems, and the expansion of refurbishment activities in developing regions.

Q4. What are the major segments for underfloor heating market?

Answer: The future of the underfloor heating market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Q5. Who are the key underfloor heating companies?



Answer: Some of the key underfloor heating companies are as follows:

Q6.

Which underfloor heating segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that the electric segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing application of these heating systems in the residential as well as commercial space owing to their less installation expense, minimal space requirement, and quick response time.

Q7. In underfloor heating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing inclination towards energy-efficient buildings and the presence of regulations that encourage the installation of underfloor heating in the region.

Q8.

Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global underfloor heating market by product (hydronic and electric), installation (new installation and retrofit installation), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



