Del Taco Opens Two New Locations in Sin City

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announces the opening of its first casino location in the well-known Circus Circus Hotel Casino, located at 459751 Circus Circus Drive. The location is followed shortly by the opening of an additional restaurant inside Excalibur Hotel Casino later several weeks later, located at 3850 S. Las Vegas Blvd. The two new locations mark the first Del Taco stores for the franchise group, Feel Good Brands, and the first time a Del Taco Fresh Flex layout will open in a casino setting.



“We are thrilled to bring the iconic Del Taco brand to the equally iconic Circus Circus and Excalibur Casinos. The two stores provide guests access to a quality, convenient option to satisfy their late-night, early-morning cravings, and everything in between,” said Founder and CEO of Feel Good Brands, Lincoln Spoor. “We know our guests work up an appetite while exploring the ‘always on’ atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip. Del Taco’s commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients to create a convenient, hearty meal remains at the heart of this partnership.”

Both Del Taco stores are located within the casino areas and include aspects of the Fresh Flex layout such as a sleek, modernized design with bold color palettes. Part of the brand’s Menu of Venues business model, Fresh Flex layouts are designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience for the guest and showcase Del Taco’s working kitchen.

Las Vegas visitors and residents can take advantage of the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round including a lineup of EPIC Burritos, Tacos, Burgers, and Del Taco’s World-Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. The Circus Circus and Excalibur locations also serve breakfast items for the early risers. As part of the Del Taco Better Mex™ promise, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh house-made guacamole.

For those interested in joining the Las Vegas Del Taco teams, the stores are hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.