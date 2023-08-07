Global ENT Hand Instrument Market Trends and Forecasts 2023-2029: Physicians' Comfort with ENT Hand Instruments Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ENT Hand Instrument Market Size & Share 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the global market for ENT hand instruments, which had a valuation of $133.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $148.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The ENT hand instrument market comprises sinus, laryngeal, and otological hand instruments, and the report covers these product categories. The familiarity of physicians with ENT hand instruments is a significant market driver, as physicians have become accustomed to these devices over the years of practice. Physicians find these instruments comfortable to use, as they have similarities with other general instruments like forceps.

Market Share Insights:

In 2022, Karl Storz emerged as the top competitor in the global market for ENT hand instruments. The company has a robust product portfolio, with hand instruments available in every segment of the market. Karl Storz holds a particularly dominant position within the laryngeal instrument segment, and it frequently offers instrument kits bundled with rigid scopes to provide added value to its customers.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the ENT hand instrument market in different regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It provides data on market size, market share, market growth rates, units sold, and average selling prices. The report also includes qualitative data, such as the impact of COVID-19, market growth trends, market limiters, competitive analysis & SWOT for top competitors, mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, and product portfolios.

Key Competitors:

Some of the companies mentioned in the report include Karl Storz, Olympus, Integra LifeSciences, Richard Wolf, Aesculap, ASSI, Bausch & Lomb, Grace Medical, Hayden Medical, Instrumentarium, Invotec, JEDMED, Millennium Surgical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Symmetry Surgical, and Teleflex.

Research Scope:

Regions Covered: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

