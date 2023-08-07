Painting Robots Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 6.38 Billion by 2032, Witnessing 8.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Painting Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Pedestal Robots and Robotic Arms); By Function; By Application; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global painting robots market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2.92 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 9.9 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Painting Robots? How Big Is Painting Robots Market Size & Share?

Overview

Robotic automation has long replaced human workers for dangerous jobs, like those involving industrial paint. Industrial robots not only enhance productivity but also safeguards human health. Painting robots are automated systems developed to complete the task of painting in industrial applications. These robots are invented with advanced programming and sensors to achieve complex painting tasks accurately and precisely.

Moreover, large manufacturing facilities requiring much painting work frequently use painting robots. The robots can be trained to apply paint to a particular pattern or design. Overall, painting robots are a great asset in industrial manufacturing, increasing the painting robots market demand and enhancing productivity, security, and quality.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

ABB Ltd.

CMA Robotics

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Epistolio

Fanuc

Gaiotto Automation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Krautzberger GmbH

Lesta srl

Midea Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Painting Robots Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 6.38 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 3.08 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ABB Ltd., CMA Robotics Spa, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, Epistolio S.r.l, Fanuc, Gaiotto Automation S.P.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Krautzberger GmbH, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Lesta srl and Yaskawa Electric Corporation Segments Covered By Type, By Function, By Application, By End Use; By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Technological advancements: The rapid advancement of technology in the industry is assisting the market to generate more revenue internationally. Robotics, automation advancements, and artificial intelligence have increased the capabilities of painting robots. Moreover, as technology advances, painting robots will become more efficient, capable, and user-friendly. This is further driving the robots market worldwide.

Innovative product development: To process, inspect, and label painted vehicle surfaces, robots are utilized. Similarly, many significant industry participants are involved in creating innovative products. This aspect is predicted to drive the painting robots market growth globally.

Top Findings of the Report

Various factors drive the market, including increased demand for improved efficiency and productivity, automation, cost savings, environmental regulations, quality control, technological advancements, and rising demand from emerging economies.

The painting robots market segmentation is based on the function, type, end-use, application, and region.

is based on the function, type, end-use, application, and region. North America accounted for the largest market share globally in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Market leaders' contribution: One of the significant elements affecting the painting robots market size is the improvement in the assistance of market leaders in the industry. For example, BMW will utilize robots for paint inspection processes in May 2023. BMW is reportedly the first carmaker in the world to employ artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies on this scale at its Regensburg, Germany plant.

Segmental Analysis

The Robotic Arms Sector Dominates the Market

Robotic arm-type painting robots have become the leading alternative in the painting robot market due to their precision, versatility, scalability, and adaptability. Their ability to complete difficult painting projects efficiently and accurately has made them highly sought after in various sectors.

On the other hand, robotic arm painting robots have been in use for years and have experienced constant breakthroughs and improvements. As a result, the technology is well-established and reliable, with a diverse market of suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers.

Spraying and Coating Sector Accounts Highest Share

Spraying enables the speedy and even application of a fine paint or coating material mist across a sizable area. This effectiveness boosts manufacturing throughput, shortens painting cycle times, and enables quicker painting task completion.

Additionally, spraying and coating procedures guarantee homogeneous paint or coating material application, producing consistent results, and these techniques are extremely adaptable to various surface types and materials. Different paint and coating materials can also be used with spraying and coating.

Automotive Sector Holds Largest Share

Automakers create millions of vehicles yearly, necessitating quick and effective painting procedures. Painting robots are the best option because they provide the accuracy, speed, and consistency required to satisfy the production demands of the automobile industry. Vehicles frequently have intricate curves, shapes, and contours, which makes manual painting difficult and time-consuming.

Moreover, computer vision systems, advanced sensors, and robotic arms enable painting robots to adapt to various forms and surfaces, ensuring optimal paint application even in difficult-to-reach places.

By Type By Function By Application By End Use Pedestal Robots

Robotic Arms Painting Waterborne

Solventborne

UV Cured Spraying and Coating Atomizer

Air Gun Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Others

Geographical Overview

North America: This region has a booming automotive industry, with major automakers and a substantial presence in auto manufacturing plants. The need for these systems is being driven by the automotive industry, one of the largest end users of painting robots. The painting robots market in North America is dominated because of its stringent quality standards, high production rates, and technical breakthroughs in the automotive sector.

Europe: One of the key elements promoting the expansion of Industry 4.0 and automation adoption in Europe. For instance, the BMBF and BMWI ministries for economic affairs and energy and education and research, respectively, are carrying out the German government's "Industrie 4.0" (Industry 4.0 (I40)) national strategic plan. Painting robots fit nicely with this trend due to their networking capabilities and integration with smart manufacturing systems. The manufacturing sector's focus on automation and digitization in Europe fueled the adoption of painting robots.

Browse the Detail Report “Painting Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Pedestal Robots and Robotic Arms); By Function; By Application; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/painting-robots-market

Recent Developments

ABB Robotics created the first robot-painted art vehicle in May 2022 in collaboration with two renowned artists: 8-year-old prodigy Advait Kolarkar and digital design company Illusorr. Without the assistance of a human, ABB's award-winning PixelPaint technology expertly reproduced Advait's swirling design with the Illusorr's tri-color geometric patterns.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the expected and current value of the painting robots market?

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

What is the growth rate of the painting robots industry?

Who are the top painting robots market key players in the industry?

Which segments account for the largest painting robots market share?

What unique trends are emerging in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Painting Robots market report based on type, function, application, end use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Pedestal Robots

Robotic Arms

By Function Outlook

Painting Waterborne Solventborne UV Cured

Spraying and Coating

By Application Outlook

Atomizer

Air Gun

By End Use Outlook

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

