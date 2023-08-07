Global Isobutyl Stearate Market Estimated to Reach $234.8 Million by 2030, with Metalworking Segment to Reach $103.6 Million

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isobutyl Stearate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report provides an analysis of various geographic regions for three different product categories: Isobutyl Stearate, Metalworking, and Personal Care. For each product category, the report includes data on recent past, current, and future sales figures in US dollars (USD) for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Additionally, historic sales data from 2014 through 2021 is presented with CAGR values. Furthermore, the report offers a 16-year perspective, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across the specified regions. The data in the tables cover regions such as USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Insights:

The global market for Isobutyl Stearate is estimated at US$158.3 Million in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a size of US$234.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Among the segments analyzed in the report, Metalworking is projected to record a CAGR of 4.8% and reach US$103.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Personal Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Insights:

The U.S. market for Isobutyl Stearate is estimated at US$42 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.6 Million by the year 2030, trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets, Japan and Canada are each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The report features 44 key competitors in the Isobutyl Stearate Market, including A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Faci Spa, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Industrial Quimica Lasem SA, Mosselman SA, and Oleon NV.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $158.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $234.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



