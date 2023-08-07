New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Desiccant Dehumidifier Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482941/?utm_source=GNW



Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global desiccant dehumidifier market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and commercial sectors. The global desiccant dehumidifier market is expected to reach an estimated $749.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for accurate and reliable humidity control in pharmaceutical production units and growing concern towards control of humidity levels across various end use industries, such as electronics, construction, and food and beverage industries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the desiccant dehumidifier market by product type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fixed or Mounted Desiccant Dehumidifiers

• Portable Desiccant Dehumidifiers



Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Energy

• Food and Pharmaceuticals

• Electronics

• Chemical

• Construction

• Others



Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others



Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Desiccant Dehumidifier Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, desiccant dehumidifier companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the desiccant dehumidifier companies profiled in this report include-

• Munters

• Bry-Air

• Condair Group

• Cotes

• Seibu Giken DST

• Trotec

• DehuTech

Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that fixed or mounted will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of fixed desiccant dehumidifiers, owing to their greater capacity, centralized operation, and longer lifespan, in various manufacturing units, warehouses, water treatment facilities, and lithium-ion battery production plants.

• Industrial is expected to remain the larger end use industry segment due to the increasing application of desiccant dehumidifier in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food and beverage, energy and utility, and electronics.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, expanding constructional activities, and the widespread adoption of eco-friendly desiccant dehumidifiers in the region.

Features of the Desiccant Dehumidifier Market

• Market Size Estimates: Desiccant dehumidifier market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Desiccant dehumidifier market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use industry,and region

• Regional Analysis: Desiccant dehumidifier market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, end use industries, and regions for the desiccant dehumidifier market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the desiccant dehumidifier market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

