Bio-Acetic Acid Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global bio-acetic acid market looks promising with opportunities in the vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetate ester, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and acetic anhydride applications. The global bio-acetic acid market is expected to reach an estimated $263.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the expanding construction and automotive manufacturing activity, growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives over traditional petroleum-based products, and increasing demand for this acid in the production of various drugs, like paracetamol.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Bio-Acetic Acid Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global bio-acetic acid market by raw material, application, and region, as follows:



Bio-Acetic Acid Market by Raw Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Biomass

• Corn

• Maize

• Sugar

• Others



Bio-Acetic Acid Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

• Acetate Esters

• Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

• Acetic Anhydride

• Others



Bio-Acetic Acid Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Bio-Acetic Acid Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, bio-acetic acid companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the bio-acetic acid companies profiled in this report include-

• Airedale Chemicals

• Bio-Corn Products EPZ

• Godavari Biorefineries

• Sucroal SA

• Cargill

• Novozymes A/S

• LanzaTech

Bio-Acetic Acid Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that biomass is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of biomass in the production of bio-acetic acid and growing demand for this product in the development of bio-based fuels to replace petroleum-based fuels.

• Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is expected to remain the largest application segment due to its extensive usage in the production of water-based paints, adhesives, waterproofing coatings, paper and paperboard coatings, polymer, and emulsions.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the significantly growing automotive, paint and coating industries and the existence of leading multinational corporations in the region.

Features of the Bio-Acetic Acid Market

• Market Size Estimates: Bio-acetic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Bio-acetic acid market size by various segments, such as by raw material, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Bio-acetic acid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different raw materials, applications, and regions for the bio-acetic acid market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the bio-acetic acid market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the bio-acetic acid market size?

Answer: The global bio-acetic acid market is expected to reach an estimated $263.0 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for bio-acetic acid market?

Answer: The global bio-acetic acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the bio-acetic acid market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the expanding construction and automotive manufacturing activity, growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives over traditional petroleum-based products, and increasing demand for this acid in the production of various drugs, like paracetamol.

Q4. What are the major segments for bio-acetic acid market?

Answer: The future of the bio-acetic acid market looks promising with opportunities in the vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetate ester, purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and acetic anhydride applications.

Q5. Who are the key bio-acetic acid companies?



Answer: Some of the key bio-acetic acid companies are as follows:

• Airedale Chemicals

• Bio-Corn Products EPZ

• Godavari Biorefineries

• Sucroal SA

• Cargill

• Novozymes A/S

• LanzaTech

Q6.

Which bio-acetic acid segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that biomass is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of biomass in the production of bio-acetic acid and growing demand for this product in the development of bio-based fuels to replace petroleum-based fuels.

Q7. In bio-acetic acid market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the significantly growing automotive and paint and coating industries and the existence of leading multinational corporations in the region.

Q8.

Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global bio-acetic acid market by raw material (biomass, corn, maize, sugar, and others), application (vinyl acetate monomer, acetate esters, purified terephthalic acid, acetic anhydride, and others),and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



