Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Key Players Alivira Animal Health Limited, Excel Industries Limited, Ofichem Group, and Others

The global veterinary API manufacturing market is projected to grow from $6.37 billion in 2022 to $6.87 billion in 2023, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Despite the challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the lingering impact of COVID-19, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching an estimated value of $9.11 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Product Innovation:

A key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary API manufacturing market is product innovation. Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their market position. For example, in June 2021, Lasa Supergenerics Limited, an India-based veterinary API manufacturing company, launched Oxyclozanide, a novel anthelmintic used to treat and manage fascioliasis, a topical worm infection in ruminants, particularly domestic animals like cattle (especially buffalos on farms), goats, and sheep. Oxyclozanide is frequently used in the veterinary industry and has enormous potential in both domestic and international markets.

Acquisition News:

In June 2022, Orion Corporation, a Finland-based human and veterinary pharmaceutical company, acquired Inovet (V.M.D. nv/sa) for an amount of $128.33 million (130 million euros). This strategic acquisition allowed Orion's Veterinary Medicines section to broaden its product portfolio and gain a foothold in the production animal market. It also extended its geographical footprint in Western Europe and the export market. Inovet (V.M.D. nv/sa) is a Belgium-based manufacturer of veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Regional Insights:

North America emerged as the largest region in the veterinary API manufacturing market in 2022. The report also covers other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players:

The veterinary API manufacturing market includes major players such as Alivira Animal Health Limited, Excel Industries Limited, Ofichem Group, Menadiona SL, Afton Pharma, Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co Limited, SUANFARMA, NGL Fine-Chem Limited, FIS - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici SpA, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Saneca Pharmaceuticals AS, Neuland Laboratories Limited, and Divi's Laboratories Limited.

