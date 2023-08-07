Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.62 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.32 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period.

Tinea pedis (athlete's foot) is a fungal infection that generally begins between the toes. It is characterized by patchy, dry scaling on the feet and blisters or pustules on the feet and between the toes. A crucial factor attributing to the market’s growth is the increase in the prevalence of fungal infections. While mycotic diseases are universal in distribution, the maximum cases are recorded from tropical and subtropical countries. The increasing R&D programs and funding for the same are enhancing the growth of the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.32 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.62 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.19% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing R&D programs and funding. Increase in the prevalence of fungal infections.

Who are the Top Companies in the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market?

The global tinea pedis treatment market is highly competitive, comprising several major players.

The noteworthy players in the global tinea pedis treatment market are:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Advantice Health (Kerasal)

Abigail Healthcare Pharmaceutical

Key Highlights from the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Report :

Topical Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

For tinea pedis, topical medications are generally applied to a particular place in the feet over the skin. The segment is projected to have a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the advantages of the topical route of administration over other routes and advancements in topical antifungal treatments, etc.

Benefits of topical administration include the low risk of systemic adverse events and drug interactions, low cost, and smaller amounts of drugs used, among other factors. Therefore, the availability of such medicines in topical form is expected to boost segment growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is estimated to hold a significant market share, owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of tinea pedis, and easy availability of treatments. The United States holds a substantial share of the tinea pedis market, majorly due to the large population suffering from tinea pedis, establishing a high demand for novel treatment approaches.

The cumulative prevalence of tinea pedis in the United States is a substantial factor expected to boost market growth in North America. As per a 2022 article published by PubMed, 6,932 patients had tinea pedis in the study population, with an overall prevalence of 2.76%.

What are the Latest Developments in the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market?

In June 2022, Kerasal introduced a new athlete's foot product line, featuring a unique formula with 5-in-1 benefits to help treat and heal most athletes' foot (tinea pedis), improve skin appearance, and support a healthy foot care routine.

In May 2022, Bayer’s Consumer Health division launched the new and improved range of Canesten, the company’s antifungal treatment solution in India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Based on Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography:



By Route of Administration Oral Topical

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-commerce

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) .

