Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.38 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 10.86 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.



Water treatment is a method of removing contaminants or toxic material from water by several operations such as physical, chemical, physicochemical, and biological. Membranes are utilized in water treatment to separate water from contaminants. A major factor driving the market is the expanding demand for low-pressure membrane technologies. Nonetheless, poor fouling resistance of nanoporous membranes is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 10.86 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.38 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.20% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Demand for low-pressure membrane technologies. Increase in the urban population.

Who are the Top Companies in the Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market?

The market is highly fragmented. The noteworthy players in the global membrane water and wastewater treatment market are:

ALFA LAVAL

Aquatech International LLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

AXEON Water Technologies

DuPont

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

NX Filtration BV

Pall Water

Suez

Toray industries inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd

Veolia

Vontron Technology Co. Ltd

Xylem

Key Highlights from the Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report :

Municipal Industry to Dominate the Market

Municipal wastewater is the water draining from toilets, showers, sinks, bathrooms, washing machines, dishwashers, and liquid industrial waste. It should be treated before releasing it into the environment to avoid damage to the environment and the spreading of harmful diseases.

Applications of treatment technologies involve preliminary treatment, primary and secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, biological nutrient removal (BNR), resource recovery, energy generation, etc.

APAC to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the membrane water and wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. With the increase in the urban population in China, 70% of the nation’s population is projected to reside in cities by 2030.

Presently, 80% of sludge in China is improperly dumped, an increasingly controversial environmental issue that has urban centers scrambling to reduce pollution by improving their wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs).

What are the Latest Developments in the Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market?

In May 2023, Xylem acquired Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a global provider of various products and technologies for water and wastewater treatment. With this acquisition, Xylem aims to expand its global reach.

In March 2023, NX Filtration BV signed an agreement with GreenTech Environmental to develop a full-scale water treatment plant by employing direct nanofiltration (dNF) membrane technology offered by NX Filtration BV for pure and affordable water.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Based on Technology, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Technology Microfiltration (MF) Ultrafiltration (UF) Nanofiltration (NF) Reverse Osmosis (RO)

By End-user Industry Municipal Pulp and Paper Chemicals Food and Beverage Healthcare Power Other End-User Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



