Indian Hospitality Industry Market Revenues to Reach USD 29.61 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The Indian hospitality market has been scoring a moderate growth number in the past few years. It has vast potential to score an even greater number in the future. India, rich in culture and diversity, has been attracting a large number of tourists from all over the world. The country has also been recognized as a destination for spiritual tourism for international and domestic tourists. It is showing continuous growth in position, jumping from 65th in 2013 to 34th position in 2019 in the World Economic Forum's travel and tourism competitiveness index.

Who are the Top Companies in the Indian Hospitality Industry Market?

The Indian hospitality industry market is dynamic and emerging. It holds greater potential to expand for both local and international players interested in entering India’s hospitality industry.

The noteworthy players in the Indian hospitality industry market are:

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

ITC Hotels

The Park Hotel

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Taj Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels

Hyatt Hospitality Company

Marriott International Inc.

Radisson Hotel Group

OYO Rooms

Key Highlights from the Indian Hospitality Industry Market Report :

A surge in the Number of Hotel Projects Driving the Market

The Indian hospitality sector is being driven by the expansion in the number of hotel projects. The industry ended in the current year with occupancy in the 59-61 percent range, up 15-17 percentage points (pp) from the last year.

Compelled by a strong recovery in demand, hotel companies have accelerated their growth plans in the current year, resulting in an over 33% increase in brand signings by keys over the previous year.

Government Initiatives to Attract More Tourism

India’s hospitality sector is primarily driven by buoyant domestic demand, the revival of inbound travel, and the government’s renewed emphasis on the expansion of the tourism industry, which is expected to contribute USD 250 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030.

The revival of 50 additional airports, heliports, and water aerodromes to intensify regional air connectivity and the expansion of fifty tourism destinations as a complete package for domestic and international tourism are some of the initiatives taken by the Indian government to promote tourism.

What are the Latest Developments in the Indian Hospitality Industry Market ?

In March 2023, ITC's Hotel Group opened its first Mementos property by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, under the brand name - Mementos.

In January 2023, Marriott opened its debut property of Westin Hotels and Resorts in Uttarakhand, India, with the opening of The Westin Resort and Spa, Himalayas.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Indian Hospitality Industry Market Based on Type and Segment:

By Type Chain Hotels Independent Hotels

By Segment Service Apartments Budget and Economy Hotels Mid and Upper Mid-scale Hotels Luxury Hotels



Get a glance at the Indian Hospitality Industry Market Report (2023-2028).

