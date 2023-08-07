Anti-Jamming Equipment Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.45 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Anti-Jamming Equipment Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.11 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period.

Anti-jamming equipment safeguards signal receivers from interference and deliberate jamming, particularly in weak GPS signals susceptible to powerful radio frequency energy. These devices are crucial for various applications like unmanned vehicles, robotic platforms, and military platforms to tackle interference challenges from jammers and noise. It is vital for maintaining wireless network connectivity and countering attacks like jamming. Traditional methods of anti-jamming face limitations as jamming devices are getting advanced with software-defined radio technology.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.11 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.45 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.46% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rapid developments in jammer technology and its complexity. Increase in industrial noise and the need for wireless network security.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Anti-Jamming Equipment Market?

The market is moderately competitive, with the presence of numerous prominent players. Currently, a few significant players are holding a substantial market share. They are focused on increasing their customer base across overseas locations by leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to capture market share and improve profitability.

The significant players in the global anti-jamming equipment market are,

Raytheon Company

Collins Aerospace

Cobham PLC

Novatel Inc.

Mayflower Communications Co. Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Orolia SAS

L3Harris Technologies

BAE Systems PLC

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Thales Group

Forsberg Services Ltd

Tualcom

Septentrio NV

Key Highlights from the Global Anti-Jamming Equipment Market Report :

Increased Demand for GPS Technology

Military investment in aircraft and unmanned vehicles is leading to innovations in positioning systems and improving navigation. GPS systems are used for target acquisition, search and rescue, and command and control.

GPS-enabled equipment is crucial for efficient mission-critical tasks in the military. For instance, the US Air Force, like many other air defense units worldwide, is upgrading their fighter aircraft with next-gen GPS receivers for better navigation. Modernizing old aircraft with accurate positioning/navigation systems is a significant market driver.

Unmanned vehicles with GPS gadgets are being developed for specialized tasks in conflict zones.

Significant Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific

The growing economies and technological advancement in the Asia-Pacific region are driving the demand for anti-jamming equipment.

Regional tensions among nations with significant defense budgets fuel demand for anti-jamming solutions. The region's demand for anti-jamming equipment is driven by the high military spending of China and India.

Japan's rising defense budget enhances defense capabilities and anti-jamming installations for security. South Korea's urbanization, industrialization, and military investments offer growth opportunities for anti-jamming equipment market players.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Anti-Jamming Equipment Market?

In October 2022, infiniDome introduced GPSdome 2, a portable, affordable anti-jamming device that simultaneously shields dual frequencies from three attack directions.

In September 2022, Collins Aerospace was given an IDIQ production contract with a ceiling value of USD 583 million under the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing System (MAPS) Gen II program.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Anti-Jamming Equipment Market Based on Technology, End-user Application, and Geography.

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Nulling Technique Civilian Techniques Beam Steering Techniques

By End-user Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Flight Control Defense Surveillance and Reconnaissance Navigation, Position, and Timing Casualty Evacuation Other End-user Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



