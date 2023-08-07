United Arab Emirates Sugar Confectionery Market Revenues to Reach USD 122.60 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United Arab Emirates Sugar Confectionery Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 92.96 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period.

A wide product range and a growing retail sector are driving the sugar confectionery market in the United Arab Emirates. The growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the UAE encourages more impulsive purchases and benefits retail sales in urban areas. To stay competitive, companies are adapting to healthier snacking trends while maintaining taste and convenience. The growth in the tourism sector, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, also leads to increased local confectionery purchases by tourists for gifting. These are some of the factors which are identified by Mordor Intelligence, which are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 92.96 million Market Size (2028) USD 122.60 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.69% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand for premium confectionery. Launch of new flavors and attractive packaging.



Who are the Top Companies in the UAE Sugar Confectionery Market?

The market is fragmented in nature. Global and regional players are dominating the market. These players are producing products focusing on pricing, quality, and innovation to cater to consumer tastes and preferences. Due to rising health concerns, players are also introducing healthier alternatives to conventional confectionery products.

The significant players in the UAE sugar confectionery market are,

HARIBO GmbH & Co KG

Perfetti SPA

August Storck KG

Nestle SA

Mondelez International Inc.

Mars Inc.

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Ferrero Group

Al Seedawi Lebanese & Emirates Factory Co.

Key Highlights from the UAE Sugar Confectionery Market Report :

Increased Spending on Sugar Confectionery Products

The UAE market has seen consistent growth in sugar confectionery consumption in recent years. The love for chocolates, especially, is ever-growing.

Increasing disposable income and the working population are contributing to this growing consumption. Sugar confectionery products like mints, gummies, candies, etc., are popular among working individuals during breaks.

Consumers are aware that excessive consumption of these products can lead to health issues like diabetes. To meet their changing demands, market players are responding with new artisanal and low-calorie chocolate options.

Around 15.14% of UAE's population falls within the age group of 0-14. To attract children in this age group, players are offering confectionary products in various shapes and flavors that appeal to them.

Pastilles and Jellies are in High Demand

The UAE sugar confectionery market is set for rapid expansion in the coming years. The growing consumption of products like pastilles and jellies across various age groups is driving this growth.

Pastilles, a type of throat lozenge, is gaining popularity due to rising demand for medicinal or throat-relief products. Gelatin-based jellies are in demand due to their functionality and varied shapes.

Market players are also coming up with innovative functional jellies, known as gummies, enriched with nutrients like vitamins and minerals.

What are the Latest Developments in the UAE Sugar Confectionery Market?

In November 2022, 1701 launched a handcrafted and original nougat recipe in the GCC region in partnership with Tashas Group.

In February 2022, to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Haribo launched new limited-edition Goldbear gummies in pineapple and blue raspberry flavors.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the UAE Sugar Confectionery Market Based on Product Type and Distribution Channel

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Boiled Sweets Toffees, Caramels, and Nougat Pastilles and Jellies Mints Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialist Retailers Convenience Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United Arab Emirates Sugar Confectionery Market Report (2023-2028) .

