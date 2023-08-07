Gas Separation Membrane Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.47 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Gas Separation Membrane Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.86 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period.

Gas separation membranes are utilized to separate gases based on their chemical properties, with widespread use in industrial processes to purify gases like nitrogen and oxygen. The demand for membranes in carbon dioxide separation and strict emissions regulations are major factors pushing the market forward. The development of mixed matrix and polymeric membranes and expanding applications are expected to present more opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.86 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.47 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.87% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for natural gas. Need for energy-efficient procedures.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market?

The market is partially consolidated in nature, with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. The significant players in the global gas separation membrane market are,

Air Liquide Advanced Separations

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.​

DIC Corporation

Evonik​ Industries AG

Fujifilm Corporation​

Generon

Honeywell International Inc.​

Linde PLC

Membrane Technology and Research Inc.​

Parker Hannifin Corp​.

SLB (Schlumberger)

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Report :

Nitrogen Generation and Oxygen Enrichment Applications

Gas separation membrane modules are used in the chemical industry for nitrogen generation and oxygen enrichment in various applications. The demand for oxygen and nitrogen is high in the industrial sector, particularly in steel production, with gas separation modules being crucial for plant operations.

Membrane gas separation finds use in various industries, such as aviation for safer fuel tank filling, ammonia production through the Haber process, and steel production, where oxygen is vital.

The growing crude steel production globally is driving the demand for gas separation. The medical sector, including oxygen concentrators, has also experienced increased demand.

Rapid Growth in Asia-Pacific led by India, China, and Japan

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for gas separation membranes due to increasing industrialization in the region.

Factors such as carbon dioxide removal, sanitation needs, freshwater demand, urbanization, and improved living standards are contributing to the growth of the market. The use of gas separation membranes to control CO 2 emissions from industrial effluents is increasing, driven by government regulations in the region.

emissions from industrial effluents is increasing, driven by government regulations in the region. China is projected to have 20 million barrels of refining capacity by 2025, leading to a rising requirement for gas separation membranes. India's power industry is expanding with a focus on renewable energy. The region's growing natural gas production is likely to boost demand for gas separation membranes in acid gas separation processes.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market?

In January 2023, UBE Corporation expanded its polyimide hollow fiber production facilities for gas separation membranes at its Ube Chemical Factory and the gas separation membrane module production facilities at its Sakai Factory to meet the rapidly growing demand for CO 2 separation membranes.

separation membranes. In January 2022, Toray Industries Inc. developed a polymeric separation membrane module that can selectively and efficiently permeate hydrogen from mixed gases that contain hydrogen.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Based on Material Type, Application, and Geography.

By Material Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Polyimide and Polyamide Polysulfone Cellulose Acetate Other Material Types

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Nitrogen Generation and Oxygen Enrichment Hydrogen Recovery Carbon Dioxide Removal Removal of Hydrogen Sulphide Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Report (2023-2028) .

