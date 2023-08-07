Risk Strategies Appoints Nick Licursi as Private Client Services Leader, New York Region

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Nick Licursi has been appointed as Private Client Services Leader, New York Region.



Licursi will be responsible for the Private Client Services business in the New York metro area, scaling the practice’s client-centric focus in the region, driving growth-focused initiatives, attracting and retaining top talent as well as enhancing the overall client experience. He will also be charged with maximizing the firm’s broad resources to provide clients with integrated, tailored solutions that protect their lifestyle and future. In addition, Licursi will have oversight of operational efficiencies and engagement with insurance carrier partners, to help clients navigate the challenging and ever-changing insurance marketplace.

“With his industry knowledge and long track record of success, Nick brings specialized private client expertise which will be critical to the service offering we provide our clients and the execution of the region’s growth strategy.” said Alison Murphy, National Practice Leader, Private Client Services at Risk Strategies.”

Licursi has been in the insurance industry for 16 years and joined Risk Strategies in 2014. He has managed insurance programs for high-net-worth clients, a select group of successful families and family offices while also administering the family office resource platform in the New York Metropolitan region.

In addition to being a licensed New York State Property and Casualty broker, Licursi is completing his study for the professional Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designations. He received the prestigious Emerging Leader Award in 2017 from the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA), an advocacy group for the high-net-worth insurance industry. Licursi also attained his Certified Advisors of Personal Insurance (CAPI) through the Executive Education Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Throughout my career, I’ve taken great pride in serving clients in the high-net-worth space who need a more sophisticated approach to managing their assets,” said Licursi. “I am excited for the opportunity to now lead the entire region’s private client services team and continue strengthening the foundation for Risk Strategies clients.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

