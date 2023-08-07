Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.15 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period.

Gravity die casting is a casting process where molten metal is poured into a mold using gravity, and filling is controlled by tilting the mold. This is one of the oldest methods of casting, which offers high production speed. Supply chain complexities in die-casting, automotive industry expansion, increased use of die-cast parts in industrial machinery, growth in the construction sector, and aluminum castings in electronics are driving the growth of the market. Automakers require lightweight metals for weight reduction, which is expected to drive the use of die-cast parts in the automotive sector in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.44 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.15 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.82% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand from the automotive sector. Advantage of high production speed.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market?

The market is fragmented, with the presence of many regional small-medium scale players across several countries, as well as large-scale/international players. Key players have also expanded their operations globally through various mergers, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. They are focusing their revenues on R&D to come up with better production processes and alloys.

The significant players in the global aluminum parts gravity die casting market are,

Rockman Industries

Endurance Technologies Limited

Minda Corporation Limited

Hitachi Metals Ltd

MAN Group Co.

MRT Castings Ltd

Harrison Castings Limited

Vostermans Companies

CIE Automotive

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

GWP Manufacturing Services AG

Key Highlights from the Global Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market Report :

Influence of Stringent Regulations and Standards

Regulatory frameworks like Euro 6 in Europe and emission performance standards maintained by EC and EEA/EMEP have influenced the automobile industry's sustainability.

Freight companies and fleet owners are adopting emission-reducing technologies to meet the regulations. Vehicle weight reduction is necessary to meet their emission reduction goals, driving the use of die-cast parts in vehicles.

Automakers seek efficiency and carbon emission reduction, leading to the importance of lightweight aluminum die-casted parts.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest automotive market globally, primarily due to economies like China and India, as well as active player engagement and government initiatives.

China is a significant exporter of aluminum and related products. The high demand for Chinese products globally is boosting the aluminum parts gravity die-casting market.

India's 'Make in India' initiative, automotive industry development, and strict emission norms are propelling the growth of the market studied in the country. Passenger vehicle exports from India are growing.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market?

In November 2022, Anderton Castings added capacity to its aluminum high-pressure die casting, machining, welding, and assembly, to be able to assist in immediate resourcing projects.

In August 2022, Wencan Group Co. Ltd announced that it intends to build a production base of aluminum die-cast parts for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Lu'an Economic and Technological Development Zone, Anhui Province.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market Based on Application and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive Parts and Components Transmission Parts Engine Parts Brake Parts Other Parts and Components Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Other Vehicles Electrical and Electronics Industrial Applications Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



