India Diesel Generator Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " India Diesel Generator Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

A diesel generator is referred to a device that creates a combination of an electric generator and a diesel engine to create electricity. A diesel compression-ignition engine is built is designed specifically to run on diesel fuel. However, there are certain models that can run on either natural gas or liquid fuel.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.10 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.42 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Uninterrupted and reliable power supply. Rise in the deployment of diesel generators in the healthcare and IT sectors.

Who are the Top Companies in the India Diesel Generator Market?

The Indian diesel generator market is moderately fragmented. A few Notable players in the Indian diesel generator market are,

Honda India Power Products Ltd

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Cummins India Ltd

Greaves Cotton Limited

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Perkins Engines Company Ltd

Atlas Copco AB

Key Highlights from the India Diesel Generator Market Report :

The Commercial Segment is Predicted to Dominate the Market

In March 2023, NTT announced the launch of six data centers in India in three months and three more in the next three months. With the company opening six data centers, the total number of data centers in the country became 11.

The Trend of Renewable Power Generation is Predicted to Hinder the Market

The government’s efforts and policies encouraging the production and use of greener fuel hinder the growth of the market substantially during the forecast period.

The Power capacity additions in India did not meet expectations in FY 2022-23, which is why the government is focused on boosting the sector with the inclusion of various renewable and thermal projects.

What are the Latest Developments in the India Diesel Generator Market?

In June 2022, a new iGreen genset was launched by Oil Engines Ltd. The Rff0 series engines power the iGreen version 2.0 as it offers high power quality and good fuel efficiency.

In Dember 2021, a tender for the installation of diesel generator sets was floated by Government E-Marketplace (GEM). The tender required around five DG sets for backup power supply.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the India Diesel Generator Market Based on Power Output, Application, End-user, and Ratings:

By Power Output (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Portable Generators Inverter Generators Industrial Generators Induction Generators

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Standby Prime Power Continuous Peak Shaving

By End-User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Industrial

By Ratings (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) 0-75kVA 75-375kVA Above 375kVA



