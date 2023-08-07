Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market Revenues to Reach USD 17.90 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 13.23 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period.

Luxury goods, as the term suggests, are referred to as premium products, which are of top-notch quality and immensely expensive. These products do not pose as necessary items but do improve the appearance of a consumer for a hefty price.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.23 billion Market Size (2028) USD 17.90 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.23% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the expenditure on luxury goods. Popular brands are opening new retail stores globally.

Who are the Top Companies in the Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market?

The Middle East & Africa luxury goods market is highly competitive and includes various major players. The established players make use of partnerships or agreements to optimize their respective offerings.

Notable players in the Middle East & Africa luxury goods market are,

Prada SpA

Rolex SA

Burberry Group PLC

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Chanel SA

Kering SA

Dolce & Gabbana Luxembourg S.À R.L.

Giorgio Armani SpA

Chopard Group

Roberto Cavalli SpA

Alshaya franchise group (Tribe of 6, Aerie)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Key Highlights from the Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market Report :

The rise in Tourism is a Key Driver of the Market

The opulent architecture, enormous shopping complexes, and staggering skylines in Dubai have made it one of the most identifiable tourist spots in the world.

According to the data gathered by the Dubai Statistics Center and the world bank, in the year 2021, the number of foreign visitors in Dubai went way up to 12 million.

United Arab Emirates is a Market Leader

The demand for luxury goods in the United Arab Emirates is immensely high because of a high ratio of the young population, a staggering rate of tourism, and high disposable income.

Usage of the internet across the entire nation has also contributed greatly to the sale of luxury goods in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market?

In November 2022, a new series of jewelry collections was launched by Santos de Cartier. These collections consisted of bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

In May 2021, a new Rolex Boutique was opened at Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The boutique consisted of a ‘watchbar’ with a large number of seating arrangements for clients.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Clothing and Apparel Footwear Bags Jewelry Watches Other Accessories

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Single-branded Stores Multi-brand Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



