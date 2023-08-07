United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market Revenues to Reach USD 148.80 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 117.71 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

Breakfast cereals refer to traditional breakfast food made from processed grains. They are eaten for breakfast or as a snack. Consumers in the region are becoming health conscious. Therefore, the demand for breakfast cereals and convenience food is increasing in the country.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 117.71 million Market Size (2028) USD 148.80 million CAGR (2023-2028) 4.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of changing food habits. The demand for convenience food.

Who are the Top Companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) breakfast cereals market is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of prominent domestic and regional market players. They are using strategies like mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships to enhance their market presence.

Significant players in the UAE breakfast cereals market are,

Bobs Red Mill

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

Ecotone (Whole Earth)

General Mills Inc.

The Kellogg's Company

The Weetabix Food Company

Bio Familia AG

ABF Grain Products Limited (The Jordan's)

Key Highlights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market Report :

Demand for Convenience Food to Drive the Market

The demand for breakfast cereals is increasing due to the increasing disposable incomes, working population, and changing food preferences. Due to their busy lifestyles, consumers are looking for convenience food.

Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook breakfast cereals are gaining popularity among all ages due to the variety and different flavors available.

Hypermarket/Supermarket Sales to Drive Market Growth

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are responsible for the growth in sales of breakfast cereals because of their wide availability in these outlets.

Consumers have the option to choose from a wide variety of products. Supermarkets/hypermarkets also provide more offers and discounts on products to attract consumers.

What are the Latest Developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market?

In September 2022, PepsiCo. Inc. company Quacker Oats launched Quaker Oats Muesli, a ready-to-eat breakfast cereal.

In December 2021, Nestle SA launched Cheerios Vanilla O’s, a new breakfast cereal. The product is claimed to have low sugar, is vanilla flavored, and comes in ring shapes.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market Based on Component, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Ready-to-cook Cereals Ready-to-eat Cereals

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Corn-based Breakfast Cereals Mixed/Blended Breakfast Cereals Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialist Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channels



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Breakfast Cereals Market Report (2023-2028) .

