Packaging and Construction Applications Fueling the Growth of Paper Chemicals Market, Projected to Exceed US$ 46.5 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Paper Chemicals Market size is expected to rise from US$ 38.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 46.5 billion by 2033. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global paper chemicals sales are likely to soar at 1.9% CAGR.



According to the Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, paper chemicals sales grew at a CAGR of 2.6% over the historical period 2018 to 2022. Over the forecast period, the worldwide market for paper chemicals s is forecast to progress at 1.9% CAGR.

The paper chemicals industry refers to the businesses involved in the production, supply, and distribution of chemicals and additives used in the manufacturing processes of paper and paper-based products. These chemicals are essential to improve paper quality, performance, and properties during paper manufacturing and end use.

The paper chemistry market is a key support sector for the global pulp and paper industry. It is responsible for producing a wide range of paper products for packaging, printing, writing, hygiene, and other uses.

Paper chemicals are used at numerous stages of the papermaking process to achieve specific properties and functions. They are used in processes such as pulping, bleaching, sizing, coating, and surface treatment. This helps impart properties to it such as wet strength, dry strength, printability, and barrier resistance to the final paper product.

Demand for paper chemicals is driven by aggregate demand for paper and paper-based products widely used in industries such as packaging, printing, publishing, hygiene, and construction.

As consumer preferences shift to green and sustainable products, there is an increasing focus on developing green and environmentally friendly paper chemicals that minimize the environmental impact of paper production.

The paper chemicals market is highly competitive and constantly evolving. Companies invest in research and development to create new and improved chemicals to meet the changing needs of the paper industry.

In addition, stringent environmental regulations and sustainability efforts are influencing market trends, leading to the adoption of greener methods and chemicals in the papermaking process.

Key Takeaways from the Paper Chemicals Market Report:

China's paper chemicals industry is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 10.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The United States paper chemicals industry is poised to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Paper chemical demand in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Based on type, pulp chemicals are projected to surge at a CAGR of 1.7% by 2033.

by 2033. The specialty chemicals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 1.5% from 2023 to 2033.





“The growing importance and popularity of functional chemicals that impart higher optical properties to advance printability are likewise driving the development of the paper chemicals market.” - says a lead analyst at FMI

Competitive Landscape:

Leading paper chemicals manufacturers are constantly launching a new range of products to meet consumer demand. They are likewise using strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, distribution agreements and advertisements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In April 2023 , Ammor India announced strategic expansion plans for chemical and steel-related products with delivery reaching 52 weeks.

, Ammor India announced strategic expansion plans for chemical and steel-related products with delivery reaching 52 weeks. In March 2023, Nippon Paint announced the strategic expansion of the construction chemicals marketplace.

Leading Manufacturers in the Global Market

Akzo Nobel NV Archroma Ashland Global Holdings Inc. BASF SE Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.





More Insights Available

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the paper chemicals market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals segments segmented in terms of type (pulp chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals), and form (specialty chemicals, commodity chemicals) from 2023 to 2033.

Paper Chemicals Market by Category

Type:

Pulp Chemicals

Process Chemicals

Functional Chemicals





Form:

Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe





