Wire and Cable Market Revenues to Reach USD 282.97 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Wire and Cable Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 216.51 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

A cable refers to insulated wires wrapped in a single jacket that allows them to pass through. On the other hand, a wire refers to a single conductor. Cable manufacturing companies are increasing fire-resistant cable production to cater to the growing demand for construction products. Cables that are fire-resistant help limit the propagation of flames.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 216.51 billion Market Size (2028) USD 282.97 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.50% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing production of renewable energy. The increasing government initiatives to upgrade distribution and transmission systems.

Who are the Top Companies in the Wire and Cable Market?

The wire and cable market is highly competitive and consists of several significant players. These market players are increasingly partnering, investing, and launching new products to earn a competitive edge in the market.

Significant players in the wire and cable market are,

Nexans

Cable & System Limited

Prysmian SpA

Southwire Company LLC

Fujikura Limited

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Leoni AG

Belden Incorporated

TE Connectivity

British Cables Company (Wilms Group)

TELE-FONIKA Kable SA

Amphenol Corporation

NKT A/S

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Waskonig & Walter

Shanghai Shenghua Group

Hengton Optic-Electric

System On Chip (SOC) Market Report - The system on chip (SOC) market value is estimated at USD 159.85 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 234.98 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The system on chip (SOC) market value is estimated at USD 159.85 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 234.98 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Wireless Connectivity Chipset Market Report - The wireless connectivity chipset market size is estimated at USD 7.86 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 11.74 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Wire and Cable Market Report :

Fiber Optic to Drive the Market

Fiber optic cables span long distances among local phones. The other system users include cable television services, university campuses, and industrial plants.

Government programs supporting 5G deployment worldwide are driving market growth. The European Commission established a public-private partnership to enable the research of 5G technology.

Growing Demand for Towers in Asia-Pacific

In Asia-Pacific, the rise in the volume of the telecom sector is pushing companies to establish telecom towers, which is expected to drive the market in the region.

In Japan, the growing demand for energy and smart grid networks is driving the expansion of the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Wire and Cable Market?

In May 2023, MaxLinear Inc. partnered with JPC Connection to produce active electrical cables using MaxLinear’s 5 nm Keystone PAM4 DSP.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Wire and Cable Market Based on Cable Type, End-User Vertical, and Geography:

By Cable Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Low Voltage Energy Power Cable Fiber Optic Cable Signal and Control Cable Other Cable Types

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Construction (Residential and Commercial) Telecommunications (IT and Telecom) Power Infrastructure (Energy and Power, Automotive) Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

