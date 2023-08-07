New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foam Tray Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482939/?utm_source=GNW



Foam Tray Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global foam tray market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, food packaging, and industrial packaging markets. The global foam tray market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for accessible and affordable food packaging solutions, growing trend of pickup and delivery services, along with increasing inclination of the consumer towards adoption of biodegradable products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Foam Tray Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global foam tray market by material, coverage type, application, and region, as follows:



Foam Tray Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Polystyrene

• Others



Foam Tray Market by Coverage Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade



Foam Tray Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food Packaging

• Industrial Packaging

• Others



Foam Tray Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Foam Tray Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies foam tray companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the foam tray companies profiled in this report include:

• Dart Container

• Genpak

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Pactiv

• Sealed Air

• Placon

• Anchor Packaging

• Ecopax

• Reynolds Packaging Group

• Premier Protective Packaging

Foam Tray Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that polystyrene will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable packaging materials and its growing application in the transporting and storing heat-sensitive products owing to its excellent insulating properties and cost-effective nature.

• Within this market, food packaging segment will remain the largest segment as foam tray helps in providing protection against moisture intrusion and oxygen and also prevents liquids from leaking in packaged food and beverages.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for take away food and beverage products and rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials in the region.

Features of the Foam Tray Market

• Market Size Estimates: Foam tray market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Foam tray market size by various segments, such as by material, coverage type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Foam tray market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by material, coverage type, application, and regions for the foam tray market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the foam tray market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global foam tray market by material (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polystyrene, and others), coverage type (industrial grade and food grade), application (pharmaceuticals, food packaging, industrial packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



