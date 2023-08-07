CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size & Share to Surpass $28.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to findings from Vantage Market Research, the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market is experiencing rapid expansion, primarily attributed to the surging awareness surrounding the health advantages of CBD. The escalating demand for products infused with CBD is further propelled by shifting lifestyles and heightened concerns for consumer well-being.

According to Vantage Market Research, the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market is projected to reach a value of USD 28.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2030. The global CBD Nutraceuticals Industry is valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2022.

CBD, a non-psychoactive compound, boasts an array of potential health benefits, encompassing alleviation of anxiety and inflammation, enhancement of sleep quality, and even reduction of seizures in specific epilepsy cases. Witnessing rapid growth, the CBD Nutraceuticals market has gained momentum as a burgeoning number of individuals seek natural and alternative solutions for health issues and to elevate their overall state of well-being. Notably, a pivotal driving force behind this expansion is the growing acknowledgment of cannabis as a valid medical intervention.

Numerous nations have embraced the legalization of medical cannabis, and a multitude of U.S. states have followed suit, thereby stimulating heightened research and developmental efforts. Furthermore, the enactment of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill facilitated hemp cultivation's legalization and its removal from the controlled substances category, thus paving the way for an upsurge in CBD product manufacturing.

Market Dynamics: CBD Nutraceuticals Market

CBD's Health Advantages Drive Thriving CBD Nutraceuticals Market

The surge in awareness regarding the myriad health advantages attributed to CBD has undeniably fueled the burgeoning growth of the CBD Nutraceuticals market. The landscape has been enriched by a multitude of scientific studies and comprehensive research, collectively affirming CBD's diverse therapeutic benefits. This mounting body of evidence has engendered heightened curiosity and enthusiasm for products infused with CBD.

The global market has further been invigorated by the legalization of hemp-derived CBD in numerous countries. This pivotal shift has substantially elevated the accessibility and affordability of hemp-derived CBD, thereby catalyzing a pronounced expansion of the market. Notably, countries such as the United States, Canada, and several European Union nations have embraced the legalization of hemp and its derivatives, a pivotal factor propelling the dynamic growth of the CBD Nutraceuticals market.

Top Companies in the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market

Charlotte's Web (U.S.)

Elixinol (Australia)

Irwin Naturals (U.S.)

Diamond CBD (U.S.)

Medical Marijuana Inc. (U.S.)

CV Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Green Roads (U.S.)

Foria Wellness (U.S.)

Garden of Life (U.S.)





Top Trends in Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market

The global landscape of CBD Nutraceuticals has been profoundly shaped by the widespread acceptance and legalization of cannabis, encompassing CBD products, across diverse countries and states. As an increasing number of regions embrace the legalization of hemp-derived CBD, there has been a palpable surge in consumer demand for nutraceuticals infused with CBD. Informed and discerning consumers are progressively recognizing the potential health benefits that CBD offers, thus catalyzing a substantial upswing in the desire for CBD-infused nutraceutical offerings.

CBD, celebrated for its potential to mitigate anxiety, alleviate pain, enhance sleep quality, and alleviate symptoms associated with various health conditions, has captivated the attention of a growing consumer base. The CBD Nutraceuticals market has evolved into a realm of remarkable diversity, marked by a proliferation of product choices. CBD-infused oils, capsules, powders, delectable gummies, invigorating beverages, and soothing topicals constitute a comprehensive array of offerings. This expansive product diversity empowers consumers to select options that harmonize with their preferences and individual requirements.

Top Report Findings

By Product, Capsules & Soft Gel segment is anticipated to mention the market’s fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Application, the Wellness segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

By Distribution Channel, the E-Commerce Portals segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.9%.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.





Overcoming Challenges of CBD Nutraceuticals Industry

Navigating the regulatory landscape of CBD Nutraceuticals is a multifaceted endeavor characterized by constant evolution. The intricate framework governing CBD's incorporation into nutraceuticals varies widely across countries and undergoes continuous transformation. Stringent regulations often surround the utilization of CBD as a supplement or a constituent of food products. A notable illustration of this complexity is the classification of CBD as a controlled substance in certain nations, accompanied by stringent usage limitations.

Such regulatory intricacies pose formidable challenges to manufacturers and retailers seeking to venture into novel markets or augment their spectrum of product offerings. The formidable regulatory hurdles necessitate meticulous strategizing and adherence to dynamic guidelines, underscoring the intricacy of the CBD Nutraceuticals landscape.

Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

By Product

CBD Tincture

CBD-Based Protein

CBD Gummy

Capsules & Soft Gel

Other Products





By Application

Wellness

Edible & Fortified Food

Workout Supplement

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

E-Commerce Portal

Pharmacy

Other Distribution Channels

Exploring Opportunities:

The surging consumer appetite for natural and plant-based health and well-being solutions is a defining trend in today's market landscape. Within this context, CBD Nutraceuticals emerge as a fitting embodiment of this movement, being derived from plants and offering prospective health advantages devoid of the typical psychoactive repercussions associated with cannabis. This convergence aligns CBD Nutraceuticals with the preferences of consumers, fostering heightened interest and a readiness to explore these products for an array of health conditions.

Moreover, the realm of CBD Nutraceuticals is undergoing an expansive phase of research and development, thereby unraveling novel applications and latent benefits of CBD. This ongoing exploration has unveiled a spectrum of potential attributes for CBD, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, neuroprotective, and anxiolytic properties. As the scientific dossier bolstering these claims continues to burgeon, the demand for CBD Nutraceuticals stands poised for further expansion, mirroring the growing scientific validation of their efficacy and potential contributions to well-being.

Recent Development

In February 2023, Medical Marijuana, Inc. unveiled a collaborative effort through its subsidiary HempMeds®, aimed at showcasing the efficacy of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) for treating Parkinson's Disease. This initiative reflects the industry's commitment to exploring innovative therapeutic applications of CBD.

January 2023 marked a milestone for CV Sciences, Inc. with the introduction of the +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels in a 30-count bottle. This launch exemplifies the brand's dedication to offering diverse and accessible product options to cater to consumer preferences.

In January 2022, Elixinol, a seasoned player in the hemp-derived CBD domain, made waves with the debut of two novel CBD products tailored to promote better sleep. The Sleep Rapid Rest Liposome and Sleep Gummies, both devoid of melatonin, reflect Elixinol's dedication to providing unique and forward-thinking alternatives to support optimal sleep for consumers.





Key Questions Answered in CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report

What are the primary drivers influencing the growth of the CBD nutraceuticals market?

What are the key challenges and barriers faced by the CBD nutraceuticals industry?

What are the major trends and innovations shaping the CBD nutraceuticals market?

How is the regulatory landscape impacting the CBD nutraceuticals market's expansion?

What is the current and projected market size of the CBD nutraceuticals industry?

Which segments and regions are experiencing the highest demand for CBD nutraceutical products?

What are the various types of CBD nutraceutical products available in the market?

How are manufacturers ensuring the quality and safety of CBD nutraceuticals?

What distribution channels are most effective for reaching the target audience of CBD nutraceuticals?

What is the competitive landscape of the CBD nutraceuticals market, and who are the key players?

Regional Analysis

The CBD Nutraceuticals sector in North America has undergone remarkable expansion in recent times. This industry encompasses enterprises engaged in the creation and distribution of natural supplements containing CBD (cannabidiol), an non-psychoactive element derived from the hemp plant. Marketed as organic aids to enhance overall well-being, these supplements have become synonymous with health-conscious consumers seeking holistic solutions. The burgeoning growth of the CBD Nutraceuticals industry in North America can be attributed to a societal shift towards embracing natural and alternative health approaches.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to become a significant player in the CBD (Cannabidiol) nutraceuticals market during the projected timeframe. This progression is chiefly steered by an escalating awareness and acceptance of CBD products among consumers, coupled with the relaxation of regulations governing CBD usage in select countries. In recent years, the Asia Pacific region, encompassing nations like Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia, has witnessed a mounting fascination with CBD-infused nutraceuticals. Notably, Japan has emerged as a trailblazer, as its recent legalization of medical CBD has spurred a surge in CBD-based products. This wave of innovation has prompted Japanese businesses to explore CBD's incorporation into edibles and supplements, catering to the discerning preferences of health-conscious individuals.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 28.2 Billion CAGR 18.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Charlotte's Web, Elixinol, Medical Marijuana Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Irwin Naturals, Diamond CBD, Green Roads Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cbd-nutraceuticals-market-2226/customization-request

