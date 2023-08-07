Automotive Fascia Market Projected to Reach USD 30.3 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR),” Automotive Fascia Market Research Report Information by Sales Channel, Position Type, Region, and Vehicle Type - Forecast Till 2032”, the Automotive Fascia market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a considerable CAGR of nearly 5.20%. The study documents even offer projections related to the global market's expanding revenue records, which will likely reach a market of USD 30.3 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 19.2 Billion in 2022.

Automotive Fascia Market Overview:

The global Automotive Fascia Market has advanced enormously in recent years. The increasing demand for vehicle customization is the primary aspect causing a surge in market performance.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global Automotive Fascia market includes players such as:

Chiyoda Manufacturing

MRC Manufacturing

FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION

Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Plastic Omnium

SANKO GOSEI

Inhance Technologies

Eakas Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Gestamp Automoción S.A.

Among others.





Automotive Fascia Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Automotive Fascia industry has advanced extremely in recent years. The primary features causing a surge in market performance are the increasing demand for vehicle customization, the desire for distinctiveness, and technological advancements.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for Automotive Fascia. One of the primary constraints restricting the advancement of the market's performance of the global market is the high prices associated with raw materials.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 30.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 5.20% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Material, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Region Key Market Opportunities Desire for distinctiveness and rising demand for vehicle personalization Key Market Dynamics Advancements in manufacturing processes including injection moulding, 3D printing, and computer-aided design (CAD) have been seen in the car sector



Automotive Fascia Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis of COVID-19 has affected more than 200 countries worldwide. The pandemic severely impacted the majority of the industry sectors as it led to several governments imposing partial or complete lockdowns across most parts of the world. The shortage of labor, disruption in the supply chain network, shortage of raw materials, and fluctuation in the prices of transport choices have caused a major revenue loss in the global market for Automotive Fascia. However, the rapid expansion in the population and fast vaccination rates around the globe is anticipated to positively affect the development of the global market for Automotive Fascia over the coming years.

Automotive Fascia Market Segment Analysis

Among all the position types, the front fascia segment secured the leading spot across the global automotive fascia market in 2022, with the largest contribution of nearly 55.55%. The front fascia, the most evident component of a car, is vital to the design of the whole thing. It commonly acts as the design's focal point and a prime determinant of how consumers perceive the car.

Among all the materials, the steel & aluminum sector secured the leading spot across the global market for automotive fascia in 2022, given mainly to the wide use in premium cars and high-performance cars.

Among all the vehicle types, passenger cars secured the leading spot across the global market for automotive fascia in 2022, given mainly to the demand for luxury high-end automobiles coupled with increasing consumer spending.

Among all the sales channels, the OEM category secured the leading spot across the global market for automotive fascia in 2022, given mainly to those in charge of the initial production and assembly of automobiles.



Automotive Fascia Market Regional Analysis

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the North American Region secured a leading position across the global Automotive Fascia industry in 2022 with the largest contribution of nearly 45.80%. The region is known for vital expansion contributors such as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The main aspect backing the expansion of the regional Automotive Fascia market is the increase in the strong safety laws, such as those governing pedestrian protection in North America. Modern fascia development, including impact-absorbing materials and pedestrian-friendly structures, is thus in high demand.

The European Region projects to ensure the second spot across the global automotive fascia market over the coming years. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as France, Germany, and the U.K. The region's main parameter supporting regional market expansion is the cut greenhouse gas emissions and boosting fuel efficiency since European nations have strict restrictions.



The Asia-pacific Region is anticipated to secure the maximum growth across the global Automotive Fascia industry over the coming years. The regional market will display the maximum expansion rate over the assessment era. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as India, China, and Indonesia. The main parameter supporting regional market expansion is the presence of the largest automotive market in the world. Furthermore, escalating demand for automotive fascia components in the area is also projected to positively impact the regional market's development over the coming years.

