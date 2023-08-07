New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Antenna Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482936/?utm_source=GNW



Satellite Antenna Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global satellite antenna market looks promising with opportunities in the space, land, maritime, and airborne applications. The global satellite antenna market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of satellite aided-welfare systems, introduction of extremely compact satellite antennas for modern battlefield vehicles, and supportive initiatives for space exploration projects.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Satellite Antenna Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global satellite antenna market by frequency band, antenna type, application, and region, as follows:



Satellite Antenna Market by Frequency Band [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• C Band

• K/KU/KA Band

• X Band



Satellite Antenna Market by Antenna Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Flat Panel Antenna

• Parabolic Reflector Antenna

• Horn Antenna



Satellite Antenna Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Space

• Land

• Maritime

• Airborne



Satellite Antenna Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Satellite Antenna Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, satellite antenna companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the satellite antenna companies profiled in this report include-

• Honeywell International

• General Dynamics

• Airbus Defence and Space

• MacDonald

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Inmarsat Global

Satellite Antenna Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that parabolic reflector antenna is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its wide radiation angles, strong front-to-back ratios, and narrow side lobes.

• Airborne is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing number of private aviation enterprises and connected commercial aircraft across the globe.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of market leaders, existence of innovation infrastructure for space projects, and huge investments in advanced satellite antenna technologies in the region.

Features of the Satellite Antenna Market

• Market Size Estimates: Satellite antenna market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Satellite antenna market size by various segments, such as by frequency band, antenna type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Satellite antenna market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different frequency bands, antenna types, applications, and regions for the satellite antenna market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the satellite antenna market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the satellite antenna market size?

Answer: The global satellite antenna market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for satellite antenna market?

Answer: The global satellite antenna market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the satellite antenna market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of satellite aided-welfare systems, introduction of extremely compact satellite antennas for modern battlefield vehicles, and supportive initiatives for space exploration projects.

Q4. What are the major segments for satellite antenna market?

Answer: The future of the satellite antenna market looks promising with opportunities in the space, land, maritime, and airborne applications.

Q5. Who are the key satellite antenna companies?



Answer: Some of the key satellite antenna companies are as follows:

• Honeywell International

• General Dynamics

• Airbus Defence and Space

• MacDonald

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Inmarsat Global

Q6. Which satellite antenna segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that parabolic reflector antenna is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its wide radiation angles, strong front-to-back ratios, and narrow side lobes.

Q7. In satellite antenna market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of market leaders, the existence of innovation infrastructure for space projects, and huge investments in advanced satellite antenna technologies in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global satellite antenna market by frequency band (C band, K/KU/KA band, and X band), antenna type (flat panel antenna, parabolic reflector antenna, and horn antenna), application (space, land, maritime, and airborne), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to satellite antenna market or related to satellite antenna companies, satellite antenna market size, satellite antenna market share, satellite antenna market growth, satellite antenna market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________