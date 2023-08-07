Las Vegas Alcohol Rehab

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallus Medical Detox Center in Las Vegas, a leading provider of medically supervised detoxification services, is proud to share more on its alcohol detox program to help patients stop drinking.

Patients will slowly reach sobriety in a medically monitored setting, with 24-hour care. The detox process typically takes four days and can take longer depending on an individual’s response to treatment. Patients take medicine, and nurses monitor them. They also help them stay hydrated and provide natural enhancers, such as aromatherapy, during their stay at Gallus.

“We’re effective and have a proactive approach because we make people as comfortable as possible with medical supervision,” says Gallus Chief Clinical Officer Steve Carleton. “The most important part of succeeding is also a part of our care. We set up aftercare plans and support for our patients. And 90% of them leave us for further care.”

This program signifies Gallus's continued commitment to addressing the unique needs of those struggling with substance use disorders.

Gallus is widely recognized for its unparalleled dedication to patient care. Gallus’s methods are proven medical, and evidence-based approaches to fighting substance use disorders. Long term support in recovery is a critical predictor of success. Our emphasis on aftercare differentiates us from other facilities. Gallus’s success rate of helping people to get into aftercare after detox also sets us apart. Emergency Rooms do not offer aftercare coordination.

We offer medical detox for all substances from alcohol to fentanyl. Our unique protocols are rated the best in the business to help to control withdrawal symptoms and keep patients comfortable throughout their stay.

All Gallus facilities are centers of excellence run by a highly trained staff including a medical director, nurses and clinical directors. Gallus is located in Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Dallas and Denver. Gallus is accepting patients now. For more on Gallus Las Vegas click here.