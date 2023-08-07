Hospitality Technology Announces Return of Hotel Technology Forum, Connecting Hotel Tech Leaders and Solution Providers for Specialized Networking & Educational Event

Collaborative Sessions to Cover Real-World Solutions and Next-Gen Innovation, with Speakers from citizenM, Margaritaville, Wyndham and More



CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces it will connect hotel leaders and technology solution providers at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF) , an event focused on showcasing technology solutions that drive innovation. The event takes place November 15-17 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Hoteliers interested in registering can click here .

“For 12 years, HTF was widely recognized as the premier executive-level event for lodging technology leaders to connect with peers and find business solutions. We at Hospitality Technology are excited for this storied franchise to return to the market and provide a specialized gathering point for executives to collaborate with peers and solution providers,” said Abigail A. Lorden, VP and Publisher, Hospitality Technology.

More than two-thirds of hotel executives reported plans to spend more on technology this year, according to data collected in Hospitality Technology’s 2023 Lodging Technology Study. To see the 2023 report, click here . The HTF agenda will provide hoteliers with a format to discuss which technologies belong on their roadmap, including artificial intelligence, customer data strategies, evolving loyalty paradigms, new tech-enabled revenue streams, and more. Findings from the 2024 Lodging Technology Study will be released at HTF, providing further insight as hoteliers establish budgets and innovation goals for the year ahead.

In a special interactive keynote, leadership expert Dr. Bryan K. Williams will discuss “Leadership Essentials: The Keys to Organizational Growth.” Williams will help accomplished leaders challenge themselves with new habits that build and sustain exceptional teams and a set of actionable takeaways every attendee can bring back to their organization.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Dr. Williams in the past, and, in fact, he earned a standing ovation at HTF with a detailed framework for service excellence,” recalls Lorden. “Today, with labor recruitment and retention topping the list of industry priorities, we’re eager to bring Dr. Williams’ wisdom to the stage.”

HTF attendees will further learn how CitizenM is tapping technology for subscription services, a metaverse experience, digital twin technology and more when Casper Overbeek, Chief Product Officer, citizenM presents the session, “Delivering a Tech-Driven Luxury Experience.”

New topics and speakers will be announced shortly. Click here to view the HTF agenda.

Additional speakers include:

Claudia Infante, Chief Data Officer, Margaritaville Enterprises

Michael Shiwdin, Vice President, Guest Intelligence & Engagement, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Ed Skapinok, Chief Commercial Officer, Appellation Hotels

Evan Crawford, Corporate Director, Field Marketing, Benchmark Hospitality

Hotel Technology Forum covers the topics hotel technology leaders want to discuss:

Hospitality Technology’s annual Hotel Visionary Awards , now in its 17th year, will return to the HTF stage where they first launched. The Visionary Awards recognize hotel companies for outstanding technology innovation. Recipients of HT's annual Hotel Visionary Awards will share winning tech strategies and innovations. Click here to make a nomination.

, now in its 17th year, will return to the HTF stage where they first launched. The Visionary Awards recognize hotel companies for outstanding technology innovation. Recipients of HT's annual Hotel Visionary Awards will share winning tech strategies and innovations. Click here to make a nomination. The Power of Data in the Customer Relationship: Cutting-edge tools and methodologies are revolutionizing data-driven guest engagement and experts from across the travel and hospitality industry will offer insights.

Cutting-edge tools and methodologies are revolutionizing data-driven guest engagement and experts from across the travel and hospitality industry will offer insights. Expand Loyalty Benefits — and Revenue: Explore case studies from across travel and hospitality that demonstrate the value of first-party data for guest profiles, hyper-personalization, instant rewards and more.



Hotel Technology Forum sponsors include: Title sponsor: Fortinet; Presenting sponsors: Agilysys, Marigold and Tabit; Diamond sponsor: Comcast Business; and Gold sponsors: CardFree, Cox Business| Hospitality Network, HBO, LG Business Solutions and Softtek.

