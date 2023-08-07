Europe Electric Scooter Market Set to Soar Past USD 100.42 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest research of the Europe Electric Scooter market , rising adoption of shared electric scooters, the emergence of smart and connected scooters, the integration of advanced safety features, the development of long-range electric scooters, the expansion of e-scooter rental services, increasing focus on lightweight and portable designs, integration of renewable energy sources, growth of electric scooter accessories market, technological advancements such as regenerative braking and app-based controls, the collaboration between electric scooter manufacturers and ride-sharing companies are the market trends promoting the growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Europe Electric Scooter Market"

An electric scooter is a two-wheeled vehicle that is powered by an electric motor. Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular in Europe as a means of transportation for commuting, recreation, and delivery. Europe is one of the leading markets for electric scooters. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as more people adopt electric scooters as a transportation option.

Prominent Players in Europe Electric Scooter Market

Aima

Bird

Bolt

E-Twow

Gotrax

Hiboy

Inokim

Jinsen

Legi scooter

Motus

Niu

Okai

Segway

Sokoyo

Super73

Tern

Unicool

Voro Motors

Xiaomi

Standing Electric Scooters Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Standing electric scooters dominated the global market owing to their high popularity and demand. It is also designed to be lightweight, foldable, and portable. This makes them easy to carry and store, allowing users to conveniently take them on public transportation or store them in tight spaces. The compact design appeals to individuals seeking practical and versatile transportation options.

Personal Application is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Personal application is the leading segment due to the demand for last-mile connectivity. In addition, With increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in North American cities, electric scooters offer a nimble and efficient means of navigating through crowded areas. Their compact size and agility make them well-suited for urban mobility, allowing riders to manoeuver through traffic and reach their destinations quickly.

The Southern European Region is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Base

Region-wise, the Southern European region is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on clean urban environment. Southern European cities, especially the major metropolitan areas, face significant traffic congestion and limited parking spaces. Electric scooters offer a convenient and agile alternative for navigating through crowded city streets, providing an efficient solution for last-mile connectivity and reducing congestion.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Europe Electric Scooter market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Europe Electric Scooter.

Key Developments in Europe Electric Scooter Market

On January 4, 2023, Tier Mobility announced that it had agreed to acquire Wind Mobility for €350 million. Wind Mobility is a leading provider of electric scooter-sharing services in Europe, and its acquisition by Tier Mobility will give the company a stronger position in the market.

On March 3, 2023, Voi Technology announced that it had agreed to acquire Dott for €1 billion. Dott is a leading provider of electric scooter-sharing services in Europe, and its acquisition by Voi Technology will give the company a stronger position in the market.

Key Questions Answered in Europe Electric Scooter Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

