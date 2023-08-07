PTON, DOYU & FUTU Investors: Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC law firm to recover your losses before the upcoming deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

Class Period: May 10, 2022 - May 10, 2023

Deadline: August 8, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ pton.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the seat posts for certain of the Company's Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users; (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes; (iii) accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company's need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company's business and financial results and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)

Class Period: April 30, 2021 - May 9, 2023

Deadline: August 8, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/doyu.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) The Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Futu Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FUTU)

Class Period: April 27, 2020 - May 16, 2023

Deadline: August 11, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/futu.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Futu's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

