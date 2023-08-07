Smart Building Market to Hit USD 577.97 Billion by 2030 owing to Advancements in IoT and Connectivity Coupled with Increasing Sustainability Demands | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Smart Building Market had a valuation of USD 87.92 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 577.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.54% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.”

Smart Building Market Overview:

Smart buildings represent a revolutionary leap in the realm of urban living. Through the seamless integration of technology, automation, and data-driven decision-making, these buildings prioritize sustainability, user comfort, and efficiency. As cities embrace this transformative concept, the smart building movement is poised to shape a more sustainable, interconnected, and intelligent future for generations to come. By harnessing the power of technology and design, we can forge a path toward a smarter and more harmonious coexistence between humans and their built environments.

Market Analysis

The growth of the smart building market has been powered by a convergence of technological innovations, sustainability demands, and the pursuit of optimized experiences and cost-efficiency. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and urbanized, the demand for intelligent, sustainable, and efficient buildings will continue to rise. To capitalize on this trend, stakeholders must remain attentive to the evolving needs of occupants, advancements in technology, and the regulatory landscape, ensuring that smart buildings continue to shape the future of modern construction and urban development. Collaborative efforts between tech giants, property developers, and building management firms have resulted in the rapid development and adoption of scalable and versatile smart building technologies.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

Impact of Recession on Smart Building Market Growth & Opportunities

While recessions can initially disrupt the smart building market, this industry has displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability. The emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and occupant well-being, combined with technological innovations, provides a strong foundation for its recovery and continued growth. As economies recover from the effects of recessions, the market is expected to regain momentum and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable infrastructure.

Smart Building Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 87.92 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 577.97 Bn CAGR CAGR of 26.54% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Smart Building Market: Key Segmentation • By Solution (Safety & Security Management, Energy Management, Building Infrastructure Management, Others)

• By Service (Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance)

• By Building Type (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of the Smart Building Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has undoubtedly impacted the smart building market, causing disruptions in supply chains, investment constraints, and market uncertainties. However, it has also fueled technological innovation, stimulated interest in energy efficiency, and reshaped geographical preferences. As the geopolitical situation evolves and stabilizes, the smart building industry is likely to adapt and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Regional Developments

The smart building market's regional dynamics are diverse and shaped by a combination of economic, regulatory, and social factors. While North America and Europe continue to lead the way with mature smart building infrastructures, the Asia-Pacific region holds tremendous promise for future growth. Latin America and the Middle East are gradually catching up, showcasing a growing appetite for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions.

Key Takeaway from Smart Building Market Study

The Energy Management segment is at the forefront of the smart building revolution, championing the cause of sustainability and energy efficiency. With a growing focus on environmental preservation and the need to curb greenhouse gas emissions, organizations and building owners are embracing energy management solutions to optimize their energy consumption.

The Residential segment is rapidly gaining traction as homeowners recognize the value of smart home technologies in enhancing comfort, convenience, and security. Smart home devices allow residents to control lighting, HVAC systems, appliances, and security systems remotely through their smartphones or voice-activated assistants.

Recent Developments Related to Smart Building Market

In a groundbreaking move that promises to reshape the landscape of smart buildings, industry-leading companies Spacewell and TCM IP have announced their strategic partnership, combining their expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the built environment.

In a strategic move towards sustainability and energy efficiency, Tata Power, India's leading integrated power company, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with 75F, an innovative technology solutions provider for smart buildings.

