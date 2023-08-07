North America Electric Scooter Market Set to Soar Past USD 2346.34 Million by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest research of the North America Electric Scooter market , increased adoption of mobile shopping and apps, growth of omni channel retailing, the rise of subscription-based models and meal kits, focus on personalized shopping experiences, expansion of North America Electric Scooter delivery services, integration of AI and machine learning in inventory management and recommendation systems, emphasis on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices, the emergence of virtual grocery stores and dark stores, growing popularity of click-and-collect services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An electric scooter is a two-wheeled vehicle that is powered by an electric motor. Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular in North America as a means of transportation for commuting, recreation, and delivery.

Prominent Players in North America Electric Scooter Market

Apollo

Bird

Bolt

Brid

Commuter

E-Glide

Gotrax

Hiboy

Juiced

Lime

Ninebot

Rad Power Bikes

Segway

Super73

Unagi

Voro Motors

Xootr

Ride1Up

EWheels

Swagtron

Standing Electric Scooters Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Standing electric scooters dominated the global market owing to its high popularity and demand. It is also designed to be lightweight, foldable, and portable. This makes them easy to carry and store, allowing users to conveniently take them on public transportation or store them in tight spaces. The compact design appeals to individuals seeking practical and versatile transportation options.

Personal Application is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Personal application is the leading segment due to the demand for last-mile connectivity. In addition, With increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in North American cities, electric scooters offer a nimble and efficient means of navigating through crowded areas. Their compact size and agility make them well-suited for urban mobility, allowing riders to manoeuver through traffic and reach their destinations quickly.

United-states is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Base

Region-wise, the United States is one of the largest growing markets with a large consumer base. The advanced urban infrastructure, growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, supportive government policies, and the presence of major electric scooter manufacturers and ride-sharing companies.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the North America Electric Scooter market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for North America Electric Scooter.

Key Developments in North America Electric Scooter Market

On January 25, 2023, Bird announced that it had agreed to acquire Scoot Networks for $275 million. Scoot Networks is a leading provider of electric scooter sharing services in the United States, and its acquisition by Bird will give the company a stronger position in the market.

On March 8, 2023, Lime announced that it had agreed to acquire Jump Bikes for $1.7 billion. Jump Bikes is a leading provider of electric bike sharing services in the United States, and its acquisition by Lime will give the company a stronger position in the market.

