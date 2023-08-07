The Sourdough market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 9.0 %

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sourdough Market by Type, Application, Ingredients And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482920/?utm_source=GNW

The availability of sourdough products across various retail channels enhances accessibility and market expansion. Additionally, the versatility of sourdough in terms of flavors, textures, and applications enables product innovation and appeals to a wider consumer base. Overall, the projected growth of the sourdough market is driven by evolving consumer preferences, health consciousness, the clean label trend, and the expanding bakery industry. due to which it is preferred by most sourdough manufacturers.

• By type, Type III segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Type III sourdough offers enhanced complexity and flavor compared to other types, incorporating ingredients like fruits or honey for a distinctive taste experience.As consumers increasingly seek premium and artisanal sourdough products, the Type III segment meets their demand for diverse and indulgent flavors.



Additionally, the segment benefits from the growing interest in specialty and niche bakery items, as well as the trend toward natural and clean-label products.With its natural flavorings and ingredients, Type III sourdough appeals to health-conscious consumers.



Overall, the Type III segment’s growth is fueled by its complexity, premium positioning, appeal to adventurous consumers, and alignment with current market trends.

• By application, the Bread and Buns segment is the largest segment during the forecast period.



Bread and buns are stapled food items consumed worldwide, providing a consistent and high-demand base.The increasing popularity of artisanal and specialty bread aligns with the unique qualities of sourdough, such as its tangy flavor, improved texture, and extended shelf life.



The segment’s versatility allows for customization and caters to diverse consumer preferences in terms of size, shape, and flavor.The widespread availability of bread and buns through commercial bakeries, retail outlets, and food establishments further contributes to their dominant position.



Overall, the bread and buns segment benefits from its universal appeal, increasing consumer interest in artisanal bread, and convenience in accessing these products, leading to its largest market share in the forecast period.

• By Ingredients, the Barley segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Sourdough markets.



Barley’s unique characteristics, such as its high enzyme content, contribute to improved texture and flavor development in sourdough products.The increasing consumer interest in healthier and alternative grains drives the demand for barley-based sourdough products.



Barley is known for its nutritional benefits and aligns with the clean label and natural ingredient trends.Its versatility allows for innovation and product differentiation within the market.



As health-conscious consumers seek nutritious and wholesome options, the barley segment is expected to experience significant growth.With its recognized and familiar usage, barley appeals to consumers who prioritize transparency and minimally processed ingredients.



Overall, the growing demand for barley-based sourdough products and its favorable properties position the barley segment for the highest CAGR in the sourdough market.



Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Sourdough market.



Asia Pacific is having a large and rapidly expanding population, coupled with increasing urbanization and disposable incomes, which drive the demand for healthier and diverse food options.The rich culinary heritage and cultural affinity for fermented foods in Asia contribute to the natural market for sourdough products.



Additionally, the influence of Western dietary trends and globalization has led to a greater acceptance and demand for artisanal and natural bread, including sourdough.Rising health consciousness among consumers and the potential health benefits associated with sourdough fermentation further fuel the growth.



The expanding bakery industry, technological advancements, and investments in research and development also contribute to the rapid growth of the sourdough market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key players in this market are Puratos (Belgium), IREKS GMBH (Germany), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), Gold Coast Baking Company (US), and others.



