In-vehicle AI Robot Market Projected to Reach USD 0.27 Billion, at a CAGR of 19.36% from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ In-vehicle AI Robots Market Research Report Information by Vehicle Propulsion, Region, Vehicle Category, and Autonomous Level - Forecast Till 2032”, the In-vehicle AI Robots market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a considerable CAGR of nearly 19.36%. The study documents offer projections related to the global market's expanding revenue records, which will likely reach a market of USD 0.27 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 0.04 Billion in 2022.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market Overview:

The global In-vehicle AI Robot Market has advanced extremely recently. The primary feature causing a surge in market performance is the increasing sales of EVs & luxury vehicles.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global In-vehicle AI Robot Market includes players such as:

Motional Inc.

MG Motor

Nauto Inc.

Predii Inc.

Horizon Robotics

Refraction AI Inc.

AutoX Inc.

Waymo LLC

Argo AI

Zoox Inc

Optimus Ride

Robert Bosch GmbH

Among others.





In-vehicle AI Robot Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global In-vehicle AI Robots industry has advanced extremely in recent years. The primary features causing a surge in market performance are the increasing sales of EV & luxury vehicles, awareness of vehicles, growing sales of new vehicles across key developing countries, growing per capita income, and the need for more comfort & safety.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for In-vehicle AI Robots. One of the primary constraints restricting the advancement of the market's performance of the global market is the high prices associated with raw materials.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 0.27 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 19.36% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Autonomous level, vehicle category, vehicle propulsion, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Opportunities Increased spending on vehicle purchasing Technological advancement within the industry Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand for vehicles that are safer & less prone to accidents Increasing sale of EV and luxury vehicles



In-vehicle AI Robot Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis of COVID-19 has affected more than 200 countries worldwide. The pandemic severely impacted the majority of the industry sectors as it led to several governments imposing partial or complete lockdowns across most parts of the world. The shortage of labor, disruption in the supply chain network, shortage of raw materials, and fluctuation in the prices of transport choices have caused a major revenue loss in the global market for In-vehicle AI Robots. However, the rapid expansion in the population and fast vaccination rates around the globe is anticipated to positively affect the development of the global market for In-vehicle AI Robots over the coming years.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market Segment Analysis

Among all the autonomous levels, the level 1 and 2 segments secured the leading spot across the global market for in-vehicle AI robots in 2021. On the other hand, level 3 of the autonomous level segment is anticipated to ensure maximum growth over the assessment era, given the promising features within the segment.

Among all the vehicle categories, the passenger car segment secured the leading spot across the global market for in-vehicle AI robots in 2021, given to increased sales of premium & luxury cars in developed countries. On the other hand, the commercial vehicles segment will likely showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years.



Among all the propulsion types, the electric vehicle market segment secured the leading spot across the global market for in-vehicle AI robots in 2021, given the various benefits, such as high power and improvement in fuel economy.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market Regional Analysis

The region-wise In-vehicle AI Robots Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that The Asia-pacific Region secured a leading position across the global In-vehicle AI Robot Market in 2022. The main parameter supporting regional market expansion is that the region is believed to be the favorite manufacturing hub for the automotive industry . Furthermore, the region is also one of the biggest consumers of automobiles. It is also considered one of the crucial aspects causing a surge in eth performance of the regional market.

The European Region projects to ensure the second spot across the global In-vehicle AI Robot Market over the coming years. The region is known for the presence of vital expansion contributors such as France, Germany, and the U.K. The European Union has launched favorable regulations for the use of AI in vehicles, which in turn is also predicted to enhance the regional market's growth over the coming years.



The North American Region is anticipated to secure the maximum growth across the global In-vehicle AI Robots industry over the coming years. The region is known for vital expansion contributors such as Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The maximum shareholding is the main aspect backing the expansion of the regional In-vehicle AI Robot Market. Furthermore, improved vehicle safety by eliminating human error and serving the demand for automation of vehicles are also likely to impact the regional market's development positively. Moreover, the escalating demand for in-vehicle AI robots in developed countries is also likely to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years.

