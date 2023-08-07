The vertiports market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 10.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 62.1% from 2023 to 2030

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vertiports Market by Type, Solution, Landscape, Location, Topology, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482917/?utm_source=GNW





Regional Vertiports: The second largest share in landscape segment in the vertiports market in 2023.

The regional vertiports segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023.Regional vertiports are emerging as a viable solution to meet the rising demand for advanced air mobility.



These vertiports provide convenient access to transportation services while seamlessly integrating with existing networks.Collaborations with ride-sharing and on-demand mobility platforms enhance connectivity is driving the growth of the regional vertiport segment.



The increasing private sector interest and investments are helping regional vertiports offer economic growth, job opportunities, and improved emergency response capabilities.



Ground-based: The second largest share in location segment in the vertiports market in 2023.

The ground-based segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023.Advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure, such as ground-based vertiports, is being created to enable advanced air mobility operations.



As these types of vertiports are often on the ground, they are easier to incorporate into current transportation networks and are more cost-effective to create and run. The need for appropriate areas for advanced air mobility based on the size of the city, the amount of traffic, and the local infrastructure is driving the growth of ground-based vertiports.



Charging Stations: The second largest share in solution segment in the vertiports market in 2023.

The charging stations segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023.Vertiport charging stations are a crucial component of the infrastructure since they swiftly and effectively charge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in order to keep passengers moving.



To support the charging and maintenance requirements of eVTOL vehicles, vertiports are installing more and more charging stations.These charging stations include high-capacity charging units and are placed in carefully chosen locations to reduce downtime and guarantee smooth operations.



The increasing necessity to accommodate the expanding fleet of eVTOL aircraft is driving the charging station infrastructure in the vertiports market.



The European region is estimated to have the second largest share in the vertiports market in 2023.

Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest share in vertiports in 2023.The European region for this study comprises the UK, Russia, France, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, among others.



Vertiports in Europe have experienced significant development in recent years.The growth of the segment is due to active guidance provided by government agencies such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to design a vertiport.



The increasing collaborations between advanced air mobility aircraft manufacturers and urban planning authorities are driving the growth of the vertiports market in the European region.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the vertiports market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 49%; Tier 2 - 37%; and Tier 3 - 14%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 55%; Directors - 27%; and Others - 18%

• By Region: North America - 32%; Europe - 32%; Asia Pacific - 16%; Latin America - 10%; Rest of the World – 10%

Major Players in the vertiports market are Groupe ADP (France), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Volatus Infrastructure LLC (US), Skyways (US), Lilium Aviation GmbH (Germany), Ehang (China), Varon Vehicles Corporation (US) and Urban-Air Port Ltd (UK).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the vertiports market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Type, location, topology, landscape, solution, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Key benefits of buying this report:

This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vertiports market and its subsegments.The report covers the entire ecosystem of the vertiports industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for AAM; Growing technological advancements to develop vertiports; smart city initiatives), restraints (High initial investment; Limited availability of suitable sites), opportunities (Growing opportunities for infrastructure providers; Leveraging intermodal connectivity potential to create sustainable vertiports; Opportunity for software and data solution providers), and challenges (Limited regulatory framework; Lack of skilled labor) influencing the growth of the vertiports market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the vertiports market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the vertiports market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vertiports market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Skyports Infrastructure Limited (UK), Urban-Air Port Ltd (UK), Ferrovial (Spain), Vports (Canada) among others in the vertiports market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________