The global AI in video surveillance market is expected to be valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7%

AI-based video analytics can provide valuable insights and actionable intelligence. By extracting data from video feeds, patterns, trends, and anomalies can be identified, aiding in operational decision-making, resource allocation, and optimizing security strategies. For example, in retail environments, video analytics can track customer behavior, footfall analysis, and dwell times, enabling retailers to optimize store layouts, improve customer experiences, and enhance loss prevention efforts.



AI-driven video analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR for AI in video surveillance market

The AI-driven video analytics market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation in various sectors worldwide.AI-powered video analytics solutions offer advanced capabilities such as real-time object detection, facial recognition, and behavioral analysis, revolutionizing the way video surveillance systems operate.



These technologies enable proactive monitoring, prompt alerts, and automated response, enhancing security and safety across industries.In sectors like retail, AI-driven video analytics aids in customer behavior analysis, enabling personalized marketing and improving operational efficiency.



In transportation, it assists in traffic management, crowd monitoring, and anomaly detection.



Infrastructure industry to account for second largest market share of AI in video surveillance market.



Leading technology companies are collaborating with transportation authorities to develop sophisticated video surveillance systems that leverage AI algorithms for real-time monitoring of traffic congestion, accident detection, and automatic license plate recognition.Similarly, city surveillance projects are incorporating AI-powered video analytics to identify crowd patterns, monitor public spaces, and enhance emergency response capabilities.



Such investments and innovations in AI-infused video surveillance technology are poised to fuel the popularity of infrastructure vertical, ensuring safer and more secure environments for citizens in the future.



North America to have the second highest market share for AI in video surveillance market.



The adoption of AI in video surveillance in North America continues to grow rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for advanced security solutions and the need for efficient monitoring and crime prevention in an ever-changing threat landscape.AI has revolutionized the way surveillance systems analyze and interpret video data, enhancing their capabilities to detect and respond to security threats effectively.



AI-powered video analytics algorithms can now automatically recognize and track objects, individuals, and activities in real time, allowing for more accurate and proactive surveillance. This advanced technology has enabled intelligent video surveillance systems to provide features such as facial recognition, behavior analysis, and anomaly detection, bolstering security and safety measures across various sectors, including public safety, transportation, retail, and critical infrastructure.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 15%



The key players operating in the AI in video surveillance market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark), YITU Tech (China), SenseTime (China), and Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. (US).



